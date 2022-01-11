Results Archive
Supercross
Anaheim 1
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Seth Hammaker
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Oakland
Sat Jan 15
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
San Diego
Sat Jan 22
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: Anaheim 1 Race Examination

January 11, 2022 3:35pm | by:

There were practically as many talking points as there were laps raced at the Anaheim 1 opener of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. In our first edition of Race Examination for the year, we dissect how Chase Sexton crashed twice while in second place, compare the Justin Barcia and Jason Anderson versus Marvin Musquin and Malcolm Stewart block passes, and much more.

We also see in the 250SX class how so many riders flinched before the gate drop, what happened to cause Colt Nichols to go down, and also see why Hunter Lawrence may have realized plowing Seth Hammaker for second place wasn't an ideal scenario.

Video courtesy of Feld Motor Sports.

