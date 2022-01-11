There were practically as many talking points as there were laps raced at the Anaheim 1 opener of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. In our first edition of Race Examination for the year, we dissect how Chase Sexton crashed twice while in second place, compare the Justin Barcia and Jason Anderson versus Marvin Musquin and Malcolm Stewart block passes, and much more.

We also see in the 250SX class how so many riders flinched before the gate drop, what happened to cause Colt Nichols to go down, and also see why Hunter Lawrence may have realized plowing Seth Hammaker for second place wasn't an ideal scenario.

Video courtesy of Feld Motor Sports.

