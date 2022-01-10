Jeremy McGrath Helps You Reach Your New Year’s Goals
It’s that time of year again when we look back on the year that was and take stock of our progress over the last 12 months. And then, of course, we promise to do better this time around! Whether you’re aiming to hit the big time or just show up your buddies at the track, there’s always progress to be made.
Training and plain old getting out there and riding laps are a huge part of that progress for all of us. But most of us probably aren’t maximizing our nutritional intake to get the most out of that training time, and that’s where the right supplements can save the day.
With all that in mind, “King of Supercross” Jeremy McGrath, who is also a cofounder of ARMA, has a few tips to make those New Year’s resolutions come true:
1. Schedule your workout with a friend. Having an accountability partner is huge in making sure you show up big for your goals.
2. Plan your workout in advance. Pick an activity or certain muscle group and assign it to each day of the week. This removes the guesswork when your workout time comes so you can get straight into it.
3. Have fun in workouts by teaming up with a friend. And that goes for track, for sure, but it’s also easier to get outside in nature when you plan to meet up with a buddy for a run, ride, swim, or hike.
4. Fuel your body with high-quality foods and supplements. It is so important to support your muscle growth and recovery with proper fuel, but it’s even more important that you do so with the best ingredients out there. ARMA Sport's full line of supplements offers products that provide the support you need to stay focused on your goals. Whether it's a quick boost to get you hyped for your workout, hydration to drench your body in electrolytes, or BCAA's and beta-alanine for recovery, ARMA has a product for all your needs.
For those who are new to supplements, here are some key tips:
- Wake up, put on your workout clothes right away, and immediately mix up your ARMA product of choice. Jeremy and most of our other athletes swear by 1 scoop of BLITZ mixed with 1 scoop of FIRE. This is an elite combo, fueling your body with BCAAs, caffeine via WGCP, beta-alanine, and more. Once you’re dressed and have your supplements ready to drink, it’s pretty hard to avoid a workout—you’re already halfway there!
- Take the time to figure out where you need the support and extra fuel. Are you looking for a protein powder with turmeric and MCT oil for recovery and muscle building? Do you need extra hydration? How about caffeine for a pre-workout boost? Or the complete workout and recovery complex for optimal muscle performance and quick recovery? ARMA has a product for all of the above. Get clear on your goals and find the ARMA product to help you reach them.
- Dehydration is more common than you think. HYDR8 is a great way to ensure you avoid dehydration, which can lead to low energy and other negative effects. This is a great supplement everyone can use daily. With 8 bioavailable electrolytes, 72 trace minerals, and bioperene for maximum nutrient absorption, it’s a no-brainer. Jeremy and the ARMA team swear by it and use it daily.