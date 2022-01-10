Jeremy McGrath Helps You Reach Your New Year’s Goals

1. Schedule your workout with a friend. Having an accountability partner is huge in making sure you show up big for your goals.

2. Plan your workout in advance. Pick an activity or certain muscle group and assign it to each day of the week. This removes the guesswork when your workout time comes so you can get straight into it.

3. Have fun in workouts by teaming up with a friend. And that goes for track, for sure, but it’s also easier to get outside in nature when you plan to meet up with a buddy for a run, ride, swim, or hike.

4. Fuel your body with high-quality foods and supplements. It is so important to support your muscle growth and recovery with proper fuel, but it’s even more important that you do so with the best ingredients out there. ARMA Sport's full line of supplements offers products that provide the support you need to stay focused on your goals. Whether it's a quick boost to get you hyped for your workout, hydration to drench your body in electrolytes, or BCAA's and beta-alanine for recovery, ARMA has a product for all your needs.

Luckily, just in time for the New Year, ARMA is running a sale and you can stock up on HYDR8 single-serve 30-count cartons at 30% off. This is a great way to stock up on the best hydration supplement in an easy-to-pack on-the-go size. Use code: 2022. Plus, for a limited time, shipping is FREE on all orders. Don't miss out on this epic deal to help you prepare for 2022.