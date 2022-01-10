Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing’s Christian Craig won the opening round of the 2022 250SX West Region Championship on Saturday night in Anaheim, California. It was a repeat of his feat from last year where he won the opening round of the 250SX East Championship in Houston back in in January of 2021. But this win felt different in the way Craig carried himself all day long. He topped every practice and qualifying session, won his heat race rather convincingly, and followed it up with a dominant main event win as well. With so much chaos around him with riders getting injured at the first round, Craig was nearly flawless and carries the red plate with him into the second round yet again. After the race, Craig spoke with the media via Zoom about the victory.

Christian, we talked yesterday about how important this race was just to kick things off and start strong, but for more important reasons. Just being a three-year-old kid and being here all those years and never winning the opening round. So, now that it’s settled in and the emotions, we’re past that stage, what does it feel like now that you’ve been with the family and been able to process everything?

Christian Craig: It’s been awesome. Last time we were here I was laying on the ground with Dylan [Ferrandis, at the 2020 Anaheim 2 Supercross]. So, to back it up, come back and get a win with the fans back, it’s been awesome. It was a perfect day for me. Every practice, heat race, and the main. The only thing I didn’t execute was my start, but we’ll work on that. I think my riding is good. I’m strong. I’m fit. So, I’m ready to contend for this title and bring it down to the end.

It’s been a long journey for you. The championship is a process, obviously. What did you learn about yourself and the process last year that is going to help you get a little bit closer this year and close it out?

I think just riding smarter. I had that red plate last year, but I’ve never had it before. So, I think I was riding over my head quite a bit and made some mistakes. Then obviously I got hurt with two rounds left. So, just be smarter, be more controlled, and work on my weaknesses. I think that’s the biggest thing. I feel like I’m plenty fast. It’s going to be a battle to the end. I don't think it’s going to be an easy championship at all, but I expect to be up front and battle every weekend.