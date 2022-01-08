A new season is now just hours away and the riders of both the 250SX West and 450SX classes took to the track on Friday to get a lay of the land. There was some close calls, some rhythm lanes being figured out, and there once again was the sweet sound of bikes echoing through a stadium.

Jason Weigandt and Kris Keefer break down what they saw at press day for the Monster Energy AMA Supercross opener at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. All brought to you by Honda and the all-new CRF250R.