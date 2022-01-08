Results Archive
Upcoming
Supercross
Anaheim 1
Sat Jan 8
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Oakland
Sat Jan 15
Articles
Full Schedule

The Weege Show: Anaheim 1 Preview

January 8, 2022 12:25am | by:

A new season is now just hours away and the riders of both the 250SX West and 450SX classes took to the track on Friday to get a lay of the land. There was some close calls, some rhythm lanes being figured out, and there once again was the sweet sound of bikes echoing through a stadium.

Jason Weigandt and Kris Keefer break down what they saw at press day for the Monster Energy AMA Supercross opener at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. All brought to you by Honda and the all-new CRF250R.

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
March 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The March 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now