UnPhiltered

Phil Nicoletti is here to answer your questions! You just have to send him questions. This week they cover three very important topics: Christmas budget, dirt bikes with headlights, and practicing versus racing.

Got something else to ask? Email Phil phil@racerxonline.com and he will give you his best answer.

Dear Phil,

Christmas is coming. What’s the over/under on spending upwards of $10 for your entire shopping run this year? Will you keep it in the single digits or not?

Chase

Chase,

Yeah, Christmas is here. I don’t know what happened to the spirit of Christmas though! Seems like the whole point of it now is who gets the biggest, baddest, and most expensive gift. It’s like the spirit of Christmas has now turned into a materialistic Christmas. It’s just crazy to me. Not even getting gift for kids, but getting crazy gifts for wives and girlfriends. Maybe I’m the f@&$ing Grinch, I don’t know. [Editor’s note: you are, Phil] But I’d rather enjoy time with friends and family, rather than hear about who got who an extravagant gift. Now, having said all that, I did spend some money on gifts. Definitely more than $10, lol! Yeah, I wish it was $0 dollars, but I don’t feel like living in the doghouse. I guess you can’t put a price on everything.