The 2022 Kawasaki KX450SR is here and Kris Keefer offers initial impressions on the machine, details what is added to the "Special Racer" edition compared to a stock KX450, and explains why this edition of the motorcycle is perfect for racers. He also brings along former AMA National Hare & Hound Champion Gary Sutherlin to offer a pro perspective on the bike as well as long time friend and vet-rider Greg Loup to explain the full spectrum of what the bike feels like. Watch as they all ride the machine and give their thoughts.

