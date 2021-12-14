Racer X Films: 2022 Kawasaki KX450SR Bike Intro
December 14, 2021 9:00am | by: Kellen Brauer & Kris Keefer
The 2022 Kawasaki KX450SR is here and Kris Keefer offers initial impressions on the machine, details what is added to the "Special Racer" edition compared to a stock KX450, and explains why this edition of the motorcycle is perfect for racers. He also brings along former AMA National Hare & Hound Champion Gary Sutherlin to offer a pro perspective on the bike as well as long time friend and vet-rider Greg Loup to explain the full spectrum of what the bike feels like. Watch as they all ride the machine and give their thoughts.
2022 Kawasaki KX450SR
2022 Kawasaki KX450SR Kellen Brauer