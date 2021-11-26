First Look and Live Steam Link for Paris SX

We have discovered that the Paris Supercross will be streamed live on the Automoto YouTube channel. Look for a live stream video there as the event gets underway on Saturday at 2:30 Paris time. Eastern U.S. time is six hours earlier, so that means opening ceremonies start at 8:30 a.m. Eastern on Saturday, or 5:30 a.m. Pacific.

Just go here Saturday morning and the live video should be rolling.