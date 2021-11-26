First Look and Live Steam Link for Paris SX
November 26, 2021 4:15pm | by: Sam Nicolini & Jason Weigandt
We have discovered that the Paris Supercross will be streamed live on the Automoto YouTube channel. Look for a live stream video there as the event gets underway on Saturday at 2:30 Paris time. Eastern U.S. time is six hours earlier, so that means opening ceremonies start at 8:30 a.m. Eastern on Saturday, or 5:30 a.m. Pacific.
Just go here Saturday morning and the live video should be rolling.
No surprise the French of Febvre & Musquin top free practice ⏱ in Paris. No whoops, but the sand rollers hit different 🔥 😏 @sxBERCYpic.twitter.com/yPVO2HLWbH— Racer X (@racerxonline) November 26, 2021
We also have a look at practice pics from Friday courtesy Christophe Desmet.
Justin Brayton. Christophe Desmet Justin Bogle Christophe Desmet Tony Cairoli Christophe Desmet Marvin Musquin and Cedric Soubeyras. Christophe Desmet Ryan Sipes and Marvin Musquin. Christophe Desmet Tony Cairoli. Christophe Desmet Romain Febvre. Christophe Desmet Chad Reed. Christophe Desmet Alex Martin. Christophe Desmet