First Look and Live Steam Link for Paris SX

November 26, 2021 4:15pm
We have discovered that the Paris Supercross will be streamed live on the Automoto YouTube channel. Look for a live stream video there as the event gets underway on Saturday at 2:30 Paris time. Eastern U.S. time is six hours earlier, so that means opening ceremonies start at 8:30 a.m. Eastern on Saturday, or 5:30 a.m. Pacific.

Just go here Saturday morning and the live video should be rolling.

We also have a look at practice pics from Friday courtesy Christophe Desmet.

  • Justin Brayton. Christophe Desmet
  • Justin Bogle Christophe Desmet
  • Tony Cairoli Christophe Desmet
  • Marvin Musquin and Cedric Soubeyras. Christophe Desmet
  • Ryan Sipes and Marvin Musquin. Christophe Desmet
  • Tony Cairoli. Christophe Desmet
  • Romain Febvre. Christophe Desmet
  • Chad Reed. Christophe Desmet
  • Alex Martin. Christophe Desmet

