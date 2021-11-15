Korie Steede Signs with Trail Jesters KTM Racing

The following press release is from Trail Jesters KTM Racing:

Copake Lake, N.Y.—Trail Jesters KTM Racing is pleased to announce that Korie Steede will join the team to compete in the WXC class in the 2022 AMA Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series.

In 2021 Steede landed on the WXC podium seven times and took third overall for the GNCC WXC championship series. Korie is a multi-discipline rider that excels in cross country, motocross, enduro and sprint enduro racing. For 2022 Korie will ride a KTM 250 XC-F.

"I am so amped for this new journey in my career with Trail Jesters KTM Racing. I truly think this will be a great fit and we will be chasing championships.” @koriesteede

Team Owner, Ross Mauri:

“I have been watching the GNCC WXC women compete for several years now and decided it was time to increase our commitment to the class. We are thrilled to bring on a rising athlete of Korie's caliber to expand our WXC team.”

Team Sponsors: KTM, FMF Racing, Moose Racing, Alpinestars, Dunlop Tires, Motorex, Edelmann Sales, Engine Ice, XCGear, Bullet Proof Designs, P3 Carbon, Motool, Hinson Racing, Seat Concepts, IMS Products, TF Racing Suspension, Squid Decals, Gear Bicycles/Specialized, Dubya, Nihilo Concepts, Acerbis, Twin Air, Power of the Mind and SuperB Batteries.

We are pleased to partner with Steve Hatch Racing for rider training and coaching.