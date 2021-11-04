Results Archive
GNCC
Ironman
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Thad Duvall
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Lyndon Snodgrass
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Lyndon Snodgrass
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Ryder Lafferty
Full Results
MXGP of
Trentino
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MXGP of
Pietramurata
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Rene Hofer
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MXGP of
Garda
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun Nov 7
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Città di Mantova
Wed Nov 10
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: 1990 Honda CR500R Garage Build

November 4, 2021 2:30pm | by: , , &

Steve Matthes managed to find the exact 1990 Honda CR500R that he used to race up in Manitoba, Canada, and ended up buying it back for $3,500. He completely tore it down, installed a modern 2007 CRF front end, and made it look even better than when he owned it over 30 years ago. When Steve rang me up to ask if I wanted to ride the bike for a video and story, I immediately jumped at the chance—while I’ve ridden a YZ490 and KX500, I never did get the chance to ride a CR500. I even let my 15-year-old ride it, just so he could get a taste of what it was like for Jeff Stanton and JMB back in the day!

Build: Steve Matthes / PulpMX.com

Photos: Spencer Owens

Video: Spencer Owens / Simon Cudby

Text: Kris Keefer

Products & Services Used:

eBay

2007 CRF Forks w/ Clamps, 2007 Front CRF Hub, Left and Right Side Case, 4th Gear, CDI and Coil, Rear Disc, Complete Stock Seat, Retro 1991 Seat Cover

ebay.com

 

Michelin

120/90-19 Starcross 5 Medium

80/100-21 Starcross 5 Medium

michelinman.com

 

SGB Racing

Service, Re-valve, Coat, Fork/Shock

sgb-racing.com

 

MotoSport

Honda OEM Parts

motosport.com

 

Wrench Rabbit

Engine Gaskets

allballsracinggroup.com

 

Hinson

Clutch Basket

hinsonracing.com

 

Sudco

Keihin Carb

sudco.com

 

Pro Circuit

Works Pipe and Silencer

procircuit.com

 

Moto Tassinari

V-Force3 Reed Block

mototassinarireed.com

 

Doc Wobbles

Factory Replica Triple Clamps, Titanium Bolt Kit, Bar Mounts, 280mm Oversize Disc, Front Number Plate, HRC Clutch And Ignition Cover

docwob.com

 

GUTS Racing

Seat Foam

gutsracing.com

 

Renthal

7/8 Bars, Sprockets, 1/2 Waffle Soft Grips

renthal.com

 

Pro Taper

Aluminum Throttle Tube

protaper.com

 

FirePower

Gold Chain

firepowerparts.com

 

Pro Filter

Air Filter

profilter.com

 

Works Connection

Elite Clutch Perch, Front Brake Master Cylinder Cover, Rotating Bar Clamp, Steering Head Nut, Titanium Pro Pegs

worksconnection.com

 

DeCal Works

Custom Graphic Kit

decalworks.com

 

AC Racing

Aluminum Subframe

acracing.com

  • AL5_1410 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_1419 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_1434 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_1443 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_1450 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_1460 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_1467 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_1476 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_1485 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_1500 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_1511 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_1522 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_1529 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_1916 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_1917 Spencer Owens

ABOUT DECAL WORKS

Founded in 1989 by Ron and Janeen Joynt, DeCal Works has been the industry leader in pre-printed decals and custom graphics for 30 years. With a passion for racing and innovation, DeCal Works has, since its early days, focused its attention on high-quality products with great customer service.

