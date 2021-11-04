Racer X Films: 1990 Honda CR500R Garage Build
Steve Matthes managed to find the exact 1990 Honda CR500R that he used to race up in Manitoba, Canada, and ended up buying it back for $3,500. He completely tore it down, installed a modern 2007 CRF front end, and made it look even better than when he owned it over 30 years ago. When Steve rang me up to ask if I wanted to ride the bike for a video and story, I immediately jumped at the chance—while I’ve ridden a YZ490 and KX500, I never did get the chance to ride a CR500. I even let my 15-year-old ride it, just so he could get a taste of what it was like for Jeff Stanton and JMB back in the day!
Build: Steve Matthes / PulpMX.com
Photos: Spencer Owens
Video: Spencer Owens / Simon Cudby
Text: Kris Keefer
Products & Services Used:
eBay
2007 CRF Forks w/ Clamps, 2007 Front CRF Hub, Left and Right Side Case, 4th Gear, CDI and Coil, Rear Disc, Complete Stock Seat, Retro 1991 Seat Cover
Michelin
120/90-19 Starcross 5 Medium
80/100-21 Starcross 5 Medium
SGB Racing
Service, Re-valve, Coat, Fork/Shock
MotoSport
Honda OEM Parts
Wrench Rabbit
Engine Gaskets
Hinson
Clutch Basket
Sudco
Keihin Carb
Pro Circuit
Works Pipe and Silencer
Moto Tassinari
V-Force3 Reed Block
Doc Wobbles
Factory Replica Triple Clamps, Titanium Bolt Kit, Bar Mounts, 280mm Oversize Disc, Front Number Plate, HRC Clutch And Ignition Cover
GUTS Racing
Seat Foam
Renthal
7/8 Bars, Sprockets, 1/2 Waffle Soft Grips
Pro Taper
Aluminum Throttle Tube
FirePower
Gold Chain
Pro Filter
Air Filter
Works Connection
Elite Clutch Perch, Front Brake Master Cylinder Cover, Rotating Bar Clamp, Steering Head Nut, Titanium Pro Pegs
DeCal Works
Custom Graphic Kit
AC Racing
Aluminum Subframe
