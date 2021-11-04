Steve Matthes managed to find the exact 1990 Honda CR500R that he used to race up in Manitoba, Canada, and ended up buying it back for $3,500. He completely tore it down, installed a modern 2007 CRF front end, and made it look even better than when he owned it over 30 years ago. When Steve rang me up to ask if I wanted to ride the bike for a video and story, I immediately jumped at the chance—while I’ve ridden a YZ490 and KX500, I never did get the chance to ride a CR500. I even let my 15-year-old ride it, just so he could get a taste of what it was like for Jeff Stanton and JMB back in the day!



Build: Steve Matthes / PulpMX.com

Photos: Spencer Owens

Video: Spencer Owens / Simon Cudby

Text: Kris Keefer

Products & Services Used:

