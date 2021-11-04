Help is out there. Road 2 Recovery will hold a Zoom conference that anyone can attend—anonymously if preferred—on November 9 at 5:30 p.m. Pacific time. Road2Recovery.com will provide all the links and materials. This is part of Rick Doughty's Max Matters initiative, in memory of his son, Max, who took his own life. This is a real situation that impacts more people than you would imagine. For example, at one point, at the peak of his dominance in the sport, Rick Johnson attempted to take his own life.
Read more about Johnson's untold story in the October 2021 issue of Racer X Illustrated below:
The October 2021 Issue of Racer X Illustrated
The Metamorphosis of Rick Johnson
For his latest “Ride to Rumination,” Rick Doughty rode up into the San Bernardino Mountains with one of the all-time greats, Rick Johnson.
In this podcast, Jason Weigandt talks to eight-time AMA National Champion Johnson, as well as Doughty and Road 2 Recovery's Lori Armistead, for more info on a project vital to the industry. If you're struggling or know someone who might be, please attend the Zoom conference on November 9.
