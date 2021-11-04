Help is out there. Road 2 Recovery will hold a Zoom conference that anyone can attend—anonymously if preferred—on November 9 at 5:30 p.m. Pacific time. Road2Recovery.com will provide all the links and materials. This is part of Rick Doughty's Max Matters initiative, in memory of his son, Max, who took his own life. This is a real situation that impacts more people than you would imagine. For example, at one point, at the peak of his dominance in the sport, Rick Johnson attempted to take his own life.

