Results Archive
GNCC
Ironman
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Thad Duvall
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Lyndon Snodgrass
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Lyndon Snodgrass
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Ryder Lafferty
Full Results
MXGP of
Trentino
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MXGP of
Pietramurata
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Rene Hofer
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MXGP of
Garda
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun Nov 7
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Città di Mantova
Wed Nov 10
Articles
Full Schedule
Exhaust Podcast: Mental Health and Motocross

Exhaust Podcast Mental Health and Motocross

November 4, 2021 2:00pm
by:

Help is out there. Road 2 Recovery will hold a Zoom conference that anyone can attend—anonymously if preferred—on November 9 at 5:30 p.m. Pacific time. Road2Recovery.com will provide all the links and materials. This is part of Rick Doughty's Max Matters initiative, in memory of his son, Max, who took his own life. This is a real situation that impacts more people than you would imagine. For example, at one point, at the peak of his dominance in the sport, Rick Johnson attempted to take his own life.

Read more about Johnson's untold story in the October 2021 issue of Racer X Illustrated below:

The October 2021 Issue of Racer X Illustrated

The Metamorphosis of Rick Johnson

For his latest “Ride to Rumination,” Rick Doughty rode up into the San Bernardino Mountains with one of the all-time greats, Rick Johnson.

Read Now Preview Now

In this podcast, Jason Weigandt talks to eight-time AMA National Champion Johnson, as well as Doughty and Road 2 Recovery's Lori Armistead, for more info on a project vital to the industry. If you're struggling or know someone who might be, please attend the Zoom conference on November 9.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by YoshimuraCardo Systems, and OnX Maps.

Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music. 

Or watch or listen to the podcast in the video and audio players below.

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
January 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The January 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now