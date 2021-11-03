Results Archive
GNCC
Ironman
Overall Results
  1. Thad Duvall
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Lyndon Snodgrass
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Lyndon Snodgrass
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Ryder Lafferty
MXGP of
Trentino
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Ruben Fernandez
MXGP of
Pietramurata
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Rene Hofer
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Ruben Fernandez
MXGP of
Garda
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Ruben Fernandez
First West Coast Scholarship Race a Success at Fox Raceway

November 3, 2021 1:05pm | by:
Cal Classic at Fox Raceway held the first West Coast Scholarship Race last weekend and provided racers who competed in selected classes with an opportunity to earn funds to further their education. Funds are transferred into a 529 Education Plan and can be applied towards private K-12 schools, college and vocational schools. Over $10,000 in donations toward the event were raised within the community and we would like to thank Pro Circuit, Canvas MX, Angelo’s Brick Oven Pizzeria, Hawk Ranch, On Track School, Wiseco, Pro X, and Doffo Winery for their generous commitment to the mission of Scholarship Race at Cal Classic.

Donations made in support of Scholarship Race will receive a 100% tax deduction through the Scholarship Endowment Fund, a non-profit 501(c)(3). The Scholarship Race Advisory Panel includes the highest level of support from the AMA, MX Sports and industry leaders; Mike Burkeen, Alexandria Kovacs, Mike Pelletier, Ray Woods, Josh Woods, Tim Cotter, Jeff Emig, Andrea Leib and Tasha Renfro.

For more information please visit scholarshiprace.com.
Andrea Leib, Tasha Renfro at 951-223-6787 or askme@ontrackschool.com.

