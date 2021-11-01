New Jersey's Brandon Hartranft is back with the Twisted Tea/HEP Motorsports Suzuki program for 2022 as he heads into his second season in the 450 Class. After building into some strong top 10 finishes by the end of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship in 2021, Hartranft eyes continued progress as he begins preparing for the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship this January.

Film: Spencer Owens

Edit: Simon Cudby