Results Archive
GNCC
Ironman
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Thad Duvall
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Lyndon Snodgrass
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Lyndon Snodgrass
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Ryder Lafferty
Full Results
MXGP of
Trentino
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MXGP of
Pietramurata
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Rene Hofer
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MXGP of
Garda
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun Nov 7
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Città di Mantova
Wed Nov 10
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: Brandon Hartranft Supercross Testing

November 1, 2021 12:35pm | by: &

New Jersey's Brandon Hartranft is back with the Twisted Tea/HEP Motorsports Suzuki program for 2022 as he heads into his second season in the 450 Class. After building into some strong top 10 finishes by the end of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship in 2021, Hartranft eyes continued progress as he begins preparing for the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship this January.

Film: Spencer Owens
Edit: Simon Cudby

  • Spencer Owens
