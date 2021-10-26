The 15th round of the FIM Motocross World Championship will take place Wednesday, October 27, for the MXGP of Pietramurata as the paddock remains in Trentino, Italy, for the second race of this week's tripleheader.
Below is everything you need for round 15.
TV | Online Schedule
- MXGP
MXGP of Pietramurata (Italy)EMX250, EMX125 Races
- MX2 Free PracticeLiveOctober 27 - 3:30 AM
- MXGP Free PracticeLiveOctober 27 - 4:30 AM
- MX2 Race 1LiveOctober 27 - 6:00 AM
- MXGP Race 1LiveOctober 27 - 7:00 AM
- MX2 Race 2LiveOctober 27 - 9:00 AM
- MXGP Race 2LiveOctober 27 - 10:00 AM
- MX2 Race 2 (Delayed)October 27 - 10:30 PM
- MXGP Race 2 (Delayed)October 27 - 11:30 PM
2021 Standings
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|555
|2
|Romain Febvre
|531
|3
|Tim Gajser
|528
|4
|Jorge Prado
|457
|5
|Antonio Cairoli
|419
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Maxime Renaux
|591
|2
|Tom Vialle
|517
|3
|Jago Geerts
|515
|4
|Jed Beaton
|463
|5
|Mattia Guadagnini
|460
Track Map
