How to Watch: MXGP of Pietramurata

How to Watch MXGP of Pietramurata

October 26, 2021 11:00am
by:

The 15th round of the FIM Motocross World Championship will take place Wednesday, October 27, for the MXGP of Pietramurata as the paddock remains in Trentino, Italy, for the second race of this week's tripleheader.

Below is everything you need for round 15.

TV | Online Schedule

  • MXGP

    MXGP of Pietramurata (Italy)

     EMX250, EMX125 Races
    Live Now
    Pietramurata
    Trentino IT Italy
    • MX2 Free Practice 
      Live
      October 27 - 3:30 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Free Practice 
      Live
      October 27 - 4:30 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 1 
      Live
      October 27 - 6:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 1 
      Live
      October 27 - 7:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      October 27 - 9:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      October 27 - 10:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 2 (Delayed)
      October 27 - 10:30 PM
      cbs-sports-network
    • MXGP Race 2 (Delayed)
      October 27 - 11:30 PM
      cbs-sports-network
MXGP TV Schedule

2021 Standings

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2021

PositionRiderPoints
1Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands555
2Romain Febvre France531
3Tim Gajser Slovenia528
4Jorge Prado Spain457
5Antonio Cairoli Italy419
Full Standings
MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2021

PositionRiderPoints
1Maxime Renaux France591
2Tom Vialle France517
3Jago Geerts Belgium515
4Jed Beaton Australia463
5Mattia Guadagnini Italy460
Full Standings

Other Links

General

MXGP Live Timing

MXGP of Pietramurata

MXGP of Pietramurata Race Center
MXGP of Pietramurata Timetable
MXGP of Pietramurata MXGP Entry List
MXGP of Pietramurata MX2 Entry List

Track Map

MXGP

Main Image courtesy of Husqvarna Images/Juan Pablo Acevedo

