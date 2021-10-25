Tom Vialle, Jeffrey Herlings Victorious at MXGP of Trentino

PIETRAMURATA (Trentino)—Round 14 of the FIM Motocross World Championship was another one to remember and before we even have time to digest what went down during the races yesterday at the Grand Prix of Trentino, it is already time to look forward to the next one, as the MXGP of Pietramurata is destined to deliver some more thrilling action this Tuesday and Wednesday.

Along with the races of MXGP and MX2, this upcoming Grand Prix will also host rounds seven of the EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing and EMX250 Championships. In the European 125cc class, MRT Racing Team KTM’s Valerio Lata will look to get on the top step of his home fans and continue his lead in the series, while Yamaha Europe EMX125 MJC’s Ivano Van Erp will hope to add another overall victory to his championship scorecard after a successful previous round.

Meanwhile in EMX250, Fantic Factory Racing Maddii rider Nicholas Lapucci will look to bounce back after a difficult round in France as he looks to stay ahead of his closest title rival Kevin Horgmo of SM Action Racing Team YUASA Battery. Rick Elzinga of TBS Conversions KTM is currently third in the series and still has time to challenge the two for the win.

MXGP

Just when it seems like the title fight in MXGP cannot get any better, it always does. The Trentino Grand Prix yesterday continued to showcase just how strong the category is this season, as the top four in both races battle just within a couple of seconds of one another, making for some very exciting racing.

There’s no doubt that Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jeffrey Herlings is in the best shape we have seen him in a while. During both races yesterday the Bullet had to fight through the field, which was no easy task, but he managed it very well and went on to win both races and add an extra 50 points to his title chase.

While Herlings had the perfect score of 50 points, there were four riders behind him who were tied on points with the podium being decided by the scores of the second race. Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Glenn Coldenhoff, Team HRC’s Tim Gajser, Monster Energy Kawasaki Racing Team’s Romain Febvre and Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Jeremy Seewer all finished tied on 38 points, but Coldenhoff and Gajser were the two to occupy the podium alongside Herlings, thanks to their second and third place finish in second heat.

For Coldenhoff, this podium appearance was the positive result he was searching for as he struggled in the mid part of the season. The same was for his teammate Seewer who was looking strong right from the morning practice sessions as he topped the chart in time practice. The Swiss went on to take the holeshot in race one and led the way for a total of 11 laps but was caught out by Herlings and finished second to secure his best result of the season so far. In the second race he didn’t get so lucky with the start and could only manage fifth which was not enough for a top three finish.

For Febvre the MXGP of Trentino was a missed opportunity as he is the only rider out of the championship top three that has not won a GP here in Pietramurata. But yesterday he gave as a glimpse of what he is capable of on this track, so a win for the Frenchman could be on the cards even this Wednesday. Herlings currently leads him in the standings by 24 points, so he will need two consistent results to manage that gap.