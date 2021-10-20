Yamaha Racing Ironman GNCC Goes Pink, Concerts and Special Events Planned

Racers and fans can get in on the fun by bringing and wearing pink clothing, riding gear, graphics and other decorations. The pink attire will make a captivating difference throughout the woods, hills and dirt of Ironman Raceway.

In conjunction with the Ironman GNCC, Tom's Marine has donated a Side-By-Side unit to The Road 2 Recovery Foundation for them to sell chances at winning, with the money going to the Racers 4 Waverly program. On Saturday, August 21st, the small community of Waverly awakened to severe weather, which before day’s end would result in more than 17 inches of rainfall. This unprecedented event led to a tragic day for the citizens of Waverly, marked by severe flooding that left a path of death, injury and destruction, unwitnessed before in the history of central Tennessee. In a matter of hours, the lives of every resident of the community of Waverly would be adversely impacted, with 21 deaths in total. Click HERE to read more on the Racers 4 Waverly program.

There will be no shuttle bus to Ironman Hill. Spectators can walk to Ironman Hill, but no motorized vehicles will not be permitted outside of the main gate. GNCC Racing is a family activity, and one of the most exciting features is the opportunity to camp out and have fun with your family and friends. However, if you are staying overnight in an RV or vehicle, or using a generator, you need to be aware of the dangers of Carbon Monoxide (CO) Poisoning. CO is a poisonous, colorless, odorless and tasteless gas that can be released when burning gasoline, kerosene, oil, propane or wood. Read more online under the Sleep Safe page.

Axell Hodges will be heading to Indiana once again for this year's Ironman GNCC. Last year's Hodges made the trip out to Ironman, racing in the 10 a.m. race, this year Hodges is aiming to take on the course again.