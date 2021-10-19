Results Archive
MXGP of
France
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Mattia Guadagnini
  3. Maxime Renaux
Full Results
GNCC
Buckwheat 100
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Layne Michael
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
MXGP of
Spain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jed Beaton
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Ironman
Sat Oct 23
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Oct 24
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Pietramurata
Wed Oct 27
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Garda
Sun Oct 31
Articles
Full Schedule

GNCC Cares Initiative Kicks Off at Season Finale in Indiana

October 19, 2021 3:00pm | by:
MORGANTOWN, West Virginia—Heading into the season finale of the 2021 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, Racer Productions is excited to kick off its GNCC Cares Clean Team initiative at this weekend’s Ironman GNCC in Crawfordsville, Indiana.

The series will spearhead its newest environmental endeavor to keep the woods and environment around GNCC Racing and its facilities clean. Anyone can become a Clean Team Member in action, and as you and your team explore these wonderful venues and head into the woods you can do your part and help keep the GNCC Racing environment healthy.

Our team is very excited about the GNCC Cares Clean Team,” said GNCC Junior Trail Boss, Jared Bolton. “We always try to clean up as much as possible after an event, but with the trash bag dispensers available to teams and fans as they head into certain areas of the woods it will make it even easier for everyone to help keep the venues spotless.”

Families, fans and teams that are at an event and find themselves heading into the woods are asked to stop by one of the new GNCC Cares trash bag dispensers and help keep the woods and facility clean. Remember, Littering is For Losers, so be a winner at the GNCC events and don’t litter.

For more information on the GNCC series, visit the official website at www.gnccracing.com or call (304) 284-0084. Join the conversation on the series Facebook page, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and be sure to always hashtag #GNCC.

