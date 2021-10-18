Results Archive
MXGP of
France
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Mattia Guadagnini
  3. Maxime Renaux
GNCC
Buckwheat 100
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Layne Michael
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Craig Delong
MXGP of
Spain
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jed Beaton
Upcoming
GNCC
Ironman
Sat Oct 23
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Oct 24
Upcoming
MXGP of
Pietramurata
Wed Oct 27
Upcoming
MXGP of
Garda
Sun Oct 31
Watch: MXGP of Spain Full Video Highlights

October 18, 2021 1:05pm | by:

Relive the best moments from the 13th round of the 2021 FIM Motocross World Championship at the MXGP of Spain.

Check out full results and points standings below.

RELATED: MXGP of Spain recap

MXGP of Spain Overall Results

MXGP

MXGP of Spain - MXGP

October 17, 2021
intu Xanadú-Arroyomolinos
Arroyomolinos Spain
Rider Motos Bike
1Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands Netherlands3 - 1 KTM
2Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Spain Spain2 - 3 KTM
3Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia Slovenia4 - 2 Honda
4Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France France1 - 7 Kawasaki
5Antonio Cairoli Antonio Cairoli Italy Italy7 - 4 KTM
MXGP

MXGP of Spain - MX2

October 17, 2021
intu Xanadú-Arroyomolinos
Arroyomolinos Spain
Rider Motos Bike
1Maxime Renaux Maxime Renaux France France2 - 1 Yamaha
2Tom Vialle Tom Vialle France France1 - 3 KTM
3Jed Beaton Jed Beaton Australia Australia4 - 4 Husqvarna
4Mattia Guadagnini Mattia Guadagnini Italy Italy3 - 8 KTM
5Rene Hofer Rene Hofer Austria Austria5 - 6 KTM
Standings

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2021

PositionRiderPoints
1Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands505
2Romain Febvre France493
3Tim Gajser Slovenia490
4Jorge Prado Spain440
5Antonio Cairoli Italy419
MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2021

PositionRiderPoints
1Maxime Renaux France535
2Jago Geerts Belgium427
3Mattia Guadagnini Italy426
4Tom Vialle France417
5Jed Beaton Australia395
Main image: KTM Images/Ray Archer

