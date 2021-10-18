Watch: MXGP of Spain Full Video Highlights
October 18, 2021 1:05pm | by: Mitch Kendra
Relive the best moments from the 13th round of the 2021 FIM Motocross World Championship at the MXGP of Spain.
Check out full results and points standings below.
MXGP of Spain Overall Results
MXGP
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|Netherlands
|3 - 1
|KTM
|2
|Jorge Prado
|Spain
|2 - 3
|KTM
|3
|Tim Gajser
|Slovenia
|4 - 2
|Honda
|4
|Romain Febvre
|France
|1 - 7
|Kawasaki
|5
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italy
|7 - 4
|KTM
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Maxime Renaux
|France
|2 - 1
|Yamaha
|2
|Tom Vialle
|France
|1 - 3
|KTM
|3
|Jed Beaton
|Australia
|4 - 4
|Husqvarna
|4
|Mattia Guadagnini
|Italy
|3 - 8
|KTM
|5
|Rene Hofer
|Austria
|5 - 6
|KTM
Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|505
|2
|Romain Febvre
|493
|3
|Tim Gajser
|490
|4
|Jorge Prado
|440
|5
|Antonio Cairoli
|419
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Maxime Renaux
|535
|2
|Jago Geerts
|427
|3
|Mattia Guadagnini
|426
|4
|Tom Vialle
|417
|5
|Jed Beaton
|395
Main image: KTM Images/Ray Archer