Most thought the 2022 YZ450F would be all new, but we think the pandemic put that on pause maybe until 2023. The 2022 Yamaha YZ450F has minimal changes to it, but does get new fork/shock valving, a lightened hub, sprocket, and chain. The BluCru machine has been in the top three of many other media outlet shootouts so having a solid engine and suspension can still take you a long way with your money. However, does that mean it's the right bike for you? Watch as Keefer breaks down the positives and negatives of the 2022 YZ450F and brings in an older 50-something year old, to see if it's too much bike for a rider that is getting back into the sport after retirement.

2022 Yamaha YZ450F