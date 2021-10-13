Scott Releases ’90s Edition Goggles

The ’90s Edition Prospect goggle features a super-loud pink, purple and white frame and strap design for the ultimate in-your-face ‘90s style. An oversized retro Scott logo on the strap combined with a purple chrome WORKS lens brings the finishing touches to this epic goggle.

The Scott Prospect is our flagship Off-road motocross goggle. Used by an ever-growing list of champions, the Prospect goggle has everything you need to ensure your vision is the best it can be on the track or trail. With perfected features such as the NoSweat face foam, a maximum field of vision, the innovative Scott Lens Lock System, articulating outriggers and much more, the super-stylish Scott Prospect goggle has been engineered to Defend Your Vision no matter how extreme the conditions get.

The ’90s Edition Fury goggle features a slightly more subtle look, with a classy blue, white and orange color scheme. The retro Scott logo on the strap and gold chrome WORKS lens compliments the design of this classic ‘90s looking goggle perfectly.

The Scott Fury Goggle is guaranteed to shake things up. Shaped by innovation, technology and design, the Fury follows in the steps of our flagship goggle, the Prospect. Featuring our proven Scott Lens Lock System, 3-layer face foam, no-slip silicone strap, and supporting all the same accessories as the Prospect, this low-profile, high-performance motocross goggle was fully developed to Defend Your Vision in any and all conditions.

The Scott ‘90s edition goggles will be available from the 13th October 2021.

For more information, visit www.scott-sports.com/products/motosports-collection-90s-edition-goggles.