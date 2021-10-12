Results Archive
MXGP of
Germany
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Rene Hofer
Full Results
MXGP of
France
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Mattia Guadagnini
  3. Maxime Renaux
Full Results
GNCC
Buckwheat 100
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Thad Duvall
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sun Oct 17
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Ironman
Sat Oct 23
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Oct 24
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Pietramurata
Wed Oct 27
Articles
Full Schedule

Gibson Tyres Brings Cutting-Edge Tech To The Off-Road World

October 12, 2021 9:15am | by:
Gibson Tyres Brings Cutting-Edge Tech To The Off-Road World

One of the coolest new brands to arrive in the sport over the last decade is Gibson Tyres, a German-based company (with roots in England) set on bringing cutting-edge tech and rapid innovation to the off-road tire world. They’ve been making waves in Europe for a while, and now they’ve set their sights on the competitive U.S. market.

Gibson currently supports some high-profile European motocross and enduro teams, including Germany’s Leon Hentschel Cross Country / KMP Honda Racing, Honda’s official German MX squad comprising over 50 riders. Their high-quality tires range includes a variety of profiles and dimensions for pretty much any application and terrain you can imagine, spanning three primary lines—Motocross, Juniorcross, and Enduro—with various front and rear models to match the appropriate riding conditions.

Gibson Tyre Tech

All of Gibson’s products are developed in Germany by a passionate group of racers, engineers, and designers who pride themselves on thinking outside the box and innovating rapidly; as a small company, they’re able to implement changes quickly and get new technology on the track almost immediately, without waiting for the approval of a dozen middle managers. They’re smart, agile, and unconventional in the best way, and that has led to the development and implementation of their innovative Crosslink and Straightlink tread tech.

  Gibson Tyre Tech
  
  

For a company that’s only been around since 2014, they keep their attitude old-school, where real-world results determine their course of action. And when they find an idea that works, they aren’t afraid to invest their time and money to make the best version possible a reality.

Gibson also makes top-of-the-line tubes and their patented, puncture-proof Gibson Mousse, whose exclusive “constrictions” increase the tire contact area for the best possible adhesion, grip, and precision.

Last year, Gibson joined forces with the storied Niemann + Frey Group, giving them the benefit of 80 years of sales and logistics experience to help them expand throughout Europe. Now, to accelerate growth Gibson is looking for a new distribution partner in the US. For more information, send an email to contact@gibsonpowertech.com. In the meantime, you can learn more about the brand and its products at en.gibsontyretech.shop

Gibson Tyre Tech
