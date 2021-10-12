Gibson Tyres Brings Cutting-Edge Tech To The Off-Road World
One of the coolest new brands to arrive in the sport over the last decade is Gibson Tyres, a German-based company (with roots in England) set on bringing cutting-edge tech and rapid innovation to the off-road tire world. They’ve been making waves in Europe for a while, and now they’ve set their sights on the competitive U.S. market.
Gibson currently supports some high-profile European motocross and enduro teams, including Germany’s Leon Hentschel Cross Country / KMP Honda Racing, Honda’s official German MX squad comprising over 50 riders. Their high-quality tires range includes a variety of profiles and dimensions for pretty much any application and terrain you can imagine, spanning three primary lines—Motocross, Juniorcross, and Enduro—with various front and rear models to match the appropriate riding conditions.
All of Gibson’s products are developed in Germany by a passionate group of racers, engineers, and designers who pride themselves on thinking outside the box and innovating rapidly; as a small company, they’re able to implement changes quickly and get new technology on the track almost immediately, without waiting for the approval of a dozen middle managers. They’re smart, agile, and unconventional in the best way, and that has led to the development and implementation of their innovative Crosslink and Straightlink tread tech.
For a company that’s only been around since 2014, they keep their attitude old-school, where real-world results determine their course of action. And when they find an idea that works, they aren’t afraid to invest their time and money to make the best version possible a reality.
Gibson also makes top-of-the-line tubes and their patented, puncture-proof Gibson Mousse, whose exclusive “constrictions” increase the tire contact area for the best possible adhesion, grip, and precision.
Last year, Gibson joined forces with the storied Niemann + Frey Group, giving them the benefit of 80 years of sales and logistics experience to help them expand throughout Europe. Now, to accelerate growth Gibson is looking for a new distribution partner in the US. For more information, send an email to contact@gibsonpowertech.com. In the meantime, you can learn more about the brand and its products at en.gibsontyretech.shop.