Results Archive
MXGP of
Germany
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Rene Hofer
Full Results
MXGP of
France
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Mattia Guadagnini
  3. Maxime Renaux
Full Results
GNCC
Buckwheat 100
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Thad Duvall
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sun Oct 17
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Ironman
Sat Oct 23
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Oct 24
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Pietramurata
Wed Oct 27
Articles
Full Schedule

Watch: Ben Kelley Wins Buckwheat 100 GNCC, Reclaims XC1 Lead

October 13, 2021 2:15pm | by:

Main Image by Mack Faint

Video Highlights Courtesy of GNCC Racing

Check out the highlights from the 12th round of the 2021 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series at the Buckwheat 100 GNCC from CJ Raceway in Thornton, West Virginia.

Points leader Steward Baylor grabbed the holeshot and led the pack early but he got shuffled back as Ricky Russell and Ben Kelley both got by the #514. Russell crashed and then ran into issues that caused him to drop back out of the top five as Kelley continued to lead Baylor. The lead duo started to run away out front and then Kelley even opened up a safe lead over Baylor. Kelley would end up taking the win—his third of the season—by almost two minutes over Baylor. Thad Duvall ran in sixth after lap one but charged to fourth behind Layne Michael with two laps to go. Late in the race, the two came together, throwing Michael to the ground as the handlebar of his Yamaha clipped a tree. Then, one turn from the finish line, Duvall tipped over as his Husqvarna ran out of gas! He was able to pick up his #989 machine and push it up the incline and across the finish line to claim the final spot on the podium.

In the XC2 class, Johnny Girroir picked up his ninth XC2 win of the season to claim the class title one round early. Australian Lyndon Snodgrass came through second and 2022 XC2 champion Craig Delong finished third in his last ride as #1.

With the win, Kelley (292 points) reclaimed the points lead from Baylor (288 points) and now the #1 plate will be determined next week in a winner-takes-all event at the Ironman GNCC in Crawfordsville, Indiana.

2021 Buckwheat 100 GNCC Results

GNCC

Buckwheat 100 - Overall Race

October 10, 2021
CJ Raceway
Newburg, WV United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Ben Kelley 02:55:12.719 Harwinton, CT United States KTM
2Steward Baylor 02:57:19.668 Belton, SC United States Yamaha
3Thad Duvall 02:58:10.924 Williamstown, WV United States Husqvarna
4Layne Michael 02:58:38.179 Fairmont, WV United States Yamaha
5Jordan Ashburn 02:59:03.659 Cookeville, TN United States Husqvarna
Full Results
GNCC

Buckwheat 100 - XC2 Pro Race

October 10, 2021
CJ Raceway
Newburg, WV United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Jonathan Girroir 03:01:17.832 Southwick, MA United States GasGas
2Lyndon Snodgrass 03:01:19.159 Australia Kawasaki
3Craig Delong 03:02:17.411 Morgantown, PA United States Husqvarna
4Ruy Barbosa 03:03:27.891 Chile Honda
5Ryder Lafferty 03:04:32.459 Millville, NJ United States GasGas
Full Results
GNCC

Buckwheat 100 - XC3 Pro-Am Race

October 10, 2021
CJ Raceway
Newburg, WV United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Hunter Neuwirth 03:16:48.199 Plantation, FL United States KTM
2Jason Lipscomb 03:16:56.610 Parkersburg, WV United States KTM
3Jake Froman 03:18:41.398 Lynnville, IN United States Husqvarna
4Eli Childers 03:19:55.495 Hickory, NC United States Yamaha
5Michael J Pillar 03:22:59.148 Dover, OH United States GasGas
Full Results
GNCC

Buckwheat 100 - WXC Race

October 10, 2021
CJ Raceway
Newburg, WV United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Becca N Sheets 02:12:59.379 Circleville, OH United States Yamaha
2Rachael Archer 02:13:06.359 New Zealand Yamaha
3Korie Steede 02:14:52.233 Beloit, OH United States Kawasaki
4Mackenzie Tricker 02:15:25.179 Travelers Rest, SC United States KTM
5Rachel Gutish 02:15:26.375 Terre Haute, IN United States Kawasaki
Full Results
