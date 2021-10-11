Daniel Blair's Main Event Moto Podcast is part of the Racer X Podcast Network. Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music.

Daniel Blair, Vincent "V$" Blair, and Producer Joe talk about some of the upcoming team changes for 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross.

Hang out with them as Daniel focuses on the headlines in the sport and sometimes goes off the rails.