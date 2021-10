Ted Boyko has been modifying engines for over 30 years, so we decided to give some old-school love to our new-school Yamaha YZ250F. We were looking for a little more lugability from our Yamaha YZ250F test machine to please a vet rider looking to race some local races against bigger 450cc machines. The stock Yamaha has the most torque in class in stock form, but we wanted to take it a step further without using a big-bore.

Build: Ted Boyko / boykoracing.com

Photos: Spencer Owens

Video: Simon Cudby

Text: Kris Keefer

Products & Services Used:

Boyko Racing

Head Mod, Port/Polish, Stock Yamaha Power Tuner ECU Remap

boykoracing.com

Wossner

14.4:1 HC Piston

wossnerpistons.com

Uni Filter

Air Filter with Stock Cage

unifilter.com

Neken

SFS Triple Clamp System 22mm Offset, Radical Standard YZ Bend Handlebars

nk-neken.com

Dunlop

MX33 80/100-21 Front, 110/90-19 Rear

dunlopmotorcycletires.com

UFO Plastic

Plastic Kit (Gray)

ufoplastic.us

Rekluse

Torque Drive Clutch Pack, Clutch Cover

rekluse.com

TM DesignWorks

Chain Guide Complete Kit Black

tmdesignworks.com

Pro Wheel Racing

Silver Front/Rear Rims, Black Nipples, Blue Hubs

prowheelracing.com

WPS (Fly Racing and Fire Power Parts)

Gold Chain, Rear Sprocket, Radiator Cap, Lithium Battery, Footpegs

flyracing.com

Seat Concepts

Complete Seat

seatconcepts.com

EBC

Rotors, Brake Pads

ebcbrakes.com

Motocutz

Deus Design Graphics

motocutzmx.com

ETS Racing Fuels

US MX 18 K2 Racing Fuel

etsracingfuels.com