FIM Motocross World Championship (mxgp)
Round 11 (of 19) — MXGP of Germany — Teutschenthal
MXGP
MXGP of Germany - MXGPOctober 3, 2021
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Tim Gajser
|Slovenia
|3 - 1
|Honda
|2
|Jeffrey Herlings
|Netherlands
|2 - 3
|KTM
|3
|Romain Febvre
|France
|4 - 2
|Kawasaki
|4
|Pauls Jonass
|Latvia
|6 - 4
|GasGas
|5
|Jeremy Seewer
|Switzerland
|8 - 5
|Yamaha
|6
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|Netherlands
|7 - 6
|Yamaha
|7
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italy
|5 - 10
|KTM
|8
|Brian Bogers
|Netherlands
|9 - 7
|GasGas
|9
|Jorge Prado
|Spain
|1 - DNS
|KTM
|10
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|Belgium
|10 - 9
|Beta
MX2
Tom Vialle finished 1-1 but was penalized two positions in the second moto for a yellow flag incident, dropping him to third place. Maxime Renaux claimed the overall due to the penalty.
MXGP of Germany - MX2October 3, 2021
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Maxime Renaux
|France
|3 - 1
|Yamaha
|2
|Tom Vialle
|France
|1 - 3
|KTM
|3
|Rene Hofer
|Austria
|2 - 4
|KTM
|4
|Jago Geerts
|Belgium
|5 - 2
|Yamaha
|5
|Jed Beaton
|Australia
|4 - 5
|Husqvarna
|6
|Kay De Wolf
|Netherlands
|8 - 6
|Husqvarna
|7
|Simon Laengenfelder
|Germany
|6 - 11
|GasGas
|8
|Conrad Mewse
|United Kingdom
|7 - 12
|KTM
|9
|Mikkel Haarup
|Denmark
|12 - 8
|Kawasaki
|10
|Stephen Rubini
|France
|9 - 13
|Honda
Championship Standings
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tim Gajser
|415
|2
|Jeffrey Herlings
|413
|3
|Romain Febvre
|407
|4
|Jorge Prado
|384
|5
|Antonio Cairoli
|353
|6
|Jeremy Seewer
|309
|7
|Pauls Jonass
|287
|8
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|263
|9
|Alessandro Lupino
|195
|10
|Ben Watson
|192
MX2
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Maxime Renaux
|448
|2
|Jago Geerts
|363
|3
|Mattia Guadagnini
|351
|4
|Jed Beaton
|324
|5
|Tom Vialle
|322
|6
|Thibault Benistant
|307
|7
|Rene Hofer
|303
|8
|Kay De Wolf
|301
|9
|Ruben Fernandez
|251
|10
|Mathys Boisrame
|223
KENDA AMA NATIONAL ENDURO
Round 7 (of 9) — Muddobbers National Enduro — Matthews, Indiana
Overall Results
Josh Toth finished six-for-six to claim the win.
1. Josh Toth (KTM)
2. Ben Kelley (KTM)
3. Steward Baylor (Yam)
4. Craig Delong (Hsq)
5. Trevor Bollinger (Hsq)
6. Ricky Russell (GG)
7. Broc Hepler (Hsq)
8. Thorn Devlin (Bet)
9. Jesse Ansley (KTM)
10. Tanner Whipple (Kaw)
Jesse Ansley claimed the Pro 2 title.
AMA Super EnduroCross
Round 2 (of 6) — Amarillo National Center — Amarillo, Texas
Super EnduroCross Class
Super EnduroCross Class Standings
Other Championship Standings
GRAND NATIONAL CROSS COUNTRY SERIES
Through Round 11 (of 13)
Championship Standings
Overall
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|263
|2
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|262
|3
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|200
|4
|Josh Strang
|Inverell
|166
|5
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|161
|6
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|156
|7
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|140
|8
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|138
|9
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|120
|10
|Thad Duvall
|Williamstown, WV
|90
XC2
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|292
|2
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|248
|3
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|169
|4
|Ruy Barbosa
|168
|5
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|162
|6
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|160
|7
|Liam Draper
|Auckland
|153
|8
|Thorn Devlin
|Tamaqua, PA
|136
|9
|Evan Smith
|Jefferson, GA
|120
|10
|Benjamin Nelko
|Aliquippa, PA
|118
WXC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Becca N Sheets
|Circleville, OH
|273
|2
|Rachael Archer
|271
|3
|Tayla Jones
|Yass
|175
|4
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|173
|5
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|165
|6
|Prestin Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|139
|7
|Mackenzie Tricker
|Travelers Rest, SC
|128
|8
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|128
|9
|Taylor Taylor
|Lawrenceburg, KY
|112
|10
|Annelisa Davis
|Birchrunville, PA
|101
PROGRESSIVE AMERICAN FLAT TRACK
Through Round 15 (of 16)
Championship Standings
AFT SuperTwins
AFT Singles
AFT Production Twins
Australian ProMX
Through Round 3 (of 8)
Championship Standings
THOR MX1
Pirelli MX2
Maxxis MX3
U.S. SPRINT ENDURO
Through round 4 (of 9)
Pro Overall Standings
Pro2 Overall Standings
2021 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Cooper Webb
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|Justin Cooper
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Colt Nichols
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450 Class
|Jett Lawrence
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250 Class
|TDB
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TDB
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TDB
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TDB
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|Italy
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Team
|Ben Watson
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|Rene Hofer
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|Jeffrey Herlings
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Open
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) Results
|NA
|Daytona Vintage Supercross Results
|NA
|Levi Kitchen
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|Loretta Lynn's Results
|NA
|Mini O's Results
|NA
|TDB
|GNCC
|XC1
|TDB
|GNCC
|XC2
|TDB
|GNCC
|XC3
|TDB
|GNCC
|WXC
|Kyle Peters
|AMA Kicker Arenacross Series
|Pro National Champion
|Italy
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Tropy Team
|USA
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's World Tropy Team
|Michael Hicks
|Hoosier Arenacross Series
|250 Pro
|Michael Hicks
|Hoosier Arenacross Series
|450 Pro
|Dylan Wright
|Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|Jake Piccolo
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|Cole Thompson
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|Darian Sanayei
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|Cole Thompson
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|450
|Darian Sanayei
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|250
|Romain Febvre
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Kevin Benavides
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TDB
|EnduroCross
|Pro
|Layne Michael
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|Johnny Girroir
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
|TDB
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro1
|Jesse Ansley
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro2
|TDB
|WORCS
|Pro MC
|TDB
|FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TDB
|Nitro World Games
|QuarterPipe
|TDB
|Nitro World Games
|Best Trick
|TDB
|American Flat Track
|AFT SuperTwins
|TDB
|American Flat Track
|AFT Singles
|TDB
|American Flat Track
|AFT Production Twins