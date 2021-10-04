Results Archive
GNCC
Burr Oak
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Motocross of Nations
Nations Results
  1. Italy
  2. Netherlands
  3. United Kingdom
Full Results
MXGP of
Germany
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Rene Hofer
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Buckwheat 100
Sat Oct 9
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sun Oct 10
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sun Oct 17
Wake-Up Call

October 4, 2021 10:00am
Main image courtesy of Honda Racing

FIM Motocross World Championship (mxgp)

Round 11 (of 19) — MXGP of Germany — Teutschenthal

MXGP 

MXGP

MXGP of Germany - MXGP

October 3, 2021
Teutschenthal
Saxony-Anhalt Germany
Rider Motos Bike
1Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia Slovenia3 - 1 Honda
2Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands Netherlands2 - 3 KTM
3Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France France4 - 2 Kawasaki
4Pauls Jonass Pauls Jonass Latvia Latvia6 - 4 GasGas
5Jeremy Seewer Jeremy Seewer Switzerland Switzerland8 - 5 Yamaha
6Glenn Coldenhoff Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands Netherlands7 - 6 Yamaha
7Antonio Cairoli Antonio Cairoli Italy Italy5 - 10 KTM
8Brian Bogers Brian Bogers Netherlands Netherlands9 - 7 GasGas
9Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Spain Spain1 - DNS KTM
10Jeremy Van Horebeek Jeremy Van Horebeek Belgium Belgium10 - 9 Beta
Full Results

MX2

Tom Vialle finished 1-1 but was penalized two positions in the second moto for a yellow flag incident, dropping him to third place. Maxime Renaux claimed the overall due to the penalty. 

MXGP

MXGP of Germany - MX2

October 3, 2021
Teutschenthal
Saxony-Anhalt Germany
Rider Motos Bike
1Maxime Renaux Maxime Renaux France France3 - 1 Yamaha
2Tom Vialle Tom Vialle France France1 - 3 KTM
3Rene Hofer Rene Hofer Austria Austria2 - 4 KTM
4Jago Geerts Jago Geerts Belgium Belgium5 - 2 Yamaha
5Jed Beaton Jed Beaton Australia Australia4 - 5 Husqvarna
6Kay De Wolf Kay De Wolf Netherlands Netherlands8 - 6 Husqvarna
7Simon Laengenfelder Simon Laengenfelder Germany Germany6 - 11 GasGas
8Conrad Mewse Conrad Mewse United Kingdom United Kingdom7 - 12 KTM
9Mikkel Haarup Mikkel Haarup Denmark Denmark12 - 8 Kawasaki
10Stephen Rubini Stephen Rubini France France9 - 13 Honda
Full Results

Championship Standings

MXGP

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2021

PositionRiderPoints
1Tim Gajser Slovenia415
2Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands413
3Romain Febvre France407
4Jorge Prado Spain384
5Antonio Cairoli Italy353
6Jeremy Seewer Switzerland309
7Pauls Jonass Latvia287
8Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands263
9Alessandro Lupino Italy195
10Ben Watson United Kingdom192
Full Standings

MX2

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2021

PositionRiderPoints
1Maxime Renaux France448
2Jago Geerts Belgium363
3Mattia Guadagnini Italy351
4Jed Beaton Australia324
5Tom Vialle France322
6Thibault Benistant France307
7Rene Hofer Austria303
8Kay De Wolf Netherlands301
9Ruben Fernandez Spain251
10Mathys Boisrame France223
Full Standings

KENDA AMA NATIONAL ENDURO

Round 7 (of 9) — Muddobbers National Enduro — Matthews, Indiana

Overall Results

Josh Toth finished six-for-six to claim the win.

1. Josh Toth (KTM)
2. Ben Kelley (KTM)
3. Steward Baylor (Yam)
4. Craig Delong (Hsq)
5. Trevor Bollinger (Hsq)
6. Ricky Russell (GG)
7. Broc Hepler (Hsq)
8. Thorn Devlin (Bet)
9. Jesse Ansley (KTM)
10. Tanner Whipple (Kaw)

Jesse Ansley claimed the Pro 2 title.

AMA Super EnduroCross

Round 2 (of 6) — Amarillo National Center — Amarillo, Texas

Super EnduroCross Class

Super EnduroCross Class Standings

Other Championship Standings

GRAND NATIONAL CROSS COUNTRY SERIES

Through Round 11 (of 13)

Championship Standings

Overall

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States263
2Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States262
3Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States200
4Josh Strang Inverell Australia166
5Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States161
6Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States156
7Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States140
8Ricky Russell Duvall, WA United States138
9Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States120
10Thad Duvall Williamstown, WV United States90
Full Standings

XC2

GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States292
2Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States248
3Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States169
4Ruy Barbosa Chile168
5Lyndon Snodgrass Australia162
6Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States160
7Liam Draper Auckland New Zealand153
8Thorn Devlin Tamaqua, PA United States136
9Evan Smith Jefferson, GA United States120
10Benjamin Nelko Aliquippa, PA United States118
Full Standings

WXC

GNCC

WXC Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH United States273
2Rachael Archer New Zealand271
3Tayla Jones Yass Australia175
4Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States173
5Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States165
6Prestin Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States139
7Mackenzie Tricker Travelers Rest, SC United States128
8Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada128
9Taylor Taylor Lawrenceburg, KY United States112
10Annelisa Davis Birchrunville, PA United States101
Full Standings

PROGRESSIVE AMERICAN FLAT TRACK

Through Round 15 (of 16)

Championship Standings

AFT SuperTwins

[caption]Sardegna
AFT Singles

AFT Production Twins

Australian ProMX

Through Round 3 (of 8)

Championship Standings

THOR MX1

Pirelli MX2

Maxxis MX3

U.S. SPRINT ENDURO

Through round 4 (of 9)

Pro Overall Standings

Pro2 Overall Standings

2021 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Cooper WebbMonster Energy Supercross450SX
Justin CooperMonster Energy Supercross250SX West Region
Colt NicholsMonster Energy Supercross250SX East Region
Dylan FerrandisLucas Oil Pro Motocross450 Class
Jett LawrenceLucas Oil Pro Motocross250 Class
TDBFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TDBFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TDBFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TDBFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
ItalyMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsTeam
Ben Watson Monster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMXGP
Rene HoferMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMX2
Jeffrey HerlingsMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsOpen
View ResultsRicky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) ResultsNA
View ResultsDaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
Levi KitchenLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
View ResultsLoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
NAMini O's ResultsNA
TDBGNCCXC1
TDBGNCCXC2
TDBGNCCXC3
TDBGNCCWXC
Kyle PetersAMA Kicker Arenacross SeriesPro National Champion
ItalyInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Tropy Team
USAInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's World Tropy Team
Michael HicksHoosier Arenacross Series250 Pro
Michael HicksHoosier Arenacross Series450 Pro
Dylan WrightCanadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
Jake PiccoloCanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
Cole ThompsonCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)450
Darian SanayeiCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)250
Cole ThompsonCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)450
Darian SanayeiCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)250
Romain FebvreItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Kevin BenavidesDakar RallyBike
TDBEnduroCrossPro
Layne MichaelU.S. Sprint EnduroPro
Johnny GirroirU.S. Sprint EnduroPro 2
TDBKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro1
Jesse AnsleyKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro2
TDBWORCSPro MC
TDBFIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TDBNitro World GamesQuarterPipe
TDBNitro World GamesBest Trick
TDBAmerican Flat TrackAFT SuperTwins
TDBAmerican Flat TrackAFT Singles
TDBAmerican Flat TrackAFT Production Twins

