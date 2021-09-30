Racer X Films: 2022 Yamaha YZ250 Bike Intro
With the 2022 Yamaha YZ250 getting some changes like a straighter intake design, flatter rider profile, lightweight sprocket and chain, new Nissin brakes, Dunlop MX33 tires, and graphics, you wouldn’t think that would necessarily make bLU cRU’s two-stroke feel that much different on the track, right? However, let Kris Keefer give you some reasons why the updated YZ250 could be a less expensive purchasing option for the four-stroke lover. Yamaha’s R&D test rider Travis Preston also speaks with Keefer on what he felt while doing some pre-production testing on the quarter liter two-stroke. Sit back and relax to the sweet sound of burning premix and let the fumes get you amped to go ride in this Racer X Films two-stroke special.
Film/Edit: Spencer Owens
2022 yamaha yz250
2022 Yamaha YZ250 Spencer Owens 2022 Yamaha YZ250 Spencer Owens 2022 Yamaha YZ250 Spencer Owens 2022 Yamaha YZ250 Spencer Owens 2022 Yamaha YZ250 Spencer Owens 2022 Yamaha YZ250 Spencer Owens 2022 Yamaha YZ250 Spencer Owens 2022 Yamaha YZ250 Spencer Owens 2022 Yamaha YZ250 Spencer Owens 2022 Yamaha YZ250 Spencer Owens 2022 Yamaha YZ250 Spencer Owens