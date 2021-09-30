Results Archive
MXGP of
Sardegna
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Kay De Wolf
Full Results
GNCC
Burr Oak
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Motocross of Nations
Articles
Nations Results
  1. Italy
  2. Netherlands
  3. United Kingdom
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Germany
Sun Oct 3
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Buckwheat 100
Sat Oct 9
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sun Oct 10
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: 2022 Yamaha YZ250 Bike Intro

September 30, 2021 12:00pm | by: &

With the 2022 Yamaha YZ250 getting some changes like a straighter intake design, flatter rider profile, lightweight sprocket and chain, new Nissin brakes, Dunlop MX33 tires, and graphics, you wouldn’t think that would necessarily make bLU cRU’s two-stroke feel that much different on the track, right? However, let Kris Keefer give you some reasons why the updated YZ250 could be a less expensive purchasing option for the four-stroke lover. Yamaha’s R&D test rider Travis Preston also speaks with Keefer on what he felt while doing some pre-production testing on the quarter liter two-stroke. Sit back and relax to the sweet sound of burning premix and let the fumes get you amped to go ride in this Racer X Films two-stroke special.

Film/Edit: Spencer Owens

2022 yamaha yz250

  • 2022 Yamaha YZ250 Spencer Owens
  • 2022 Yamaha YZ250 Spencer Owens
  • 2022 Yamaha YZ250 Spencer Owens
  • 2022 Yamaha YZ250 Spencer Owens
  • 2022 Yamaha YZ250 Spencer Owens
  • 2022 Yamaha YZ250 Spencer Owens
  • 2022 Yamaha YZ250 Spencer Owens
  • 2022 Yamaha YZ250 Spencer Owens
  • 2022 Yamaha YZ250 Spencer Owens
  • 2022 Yamaha YZ250 Spencer Owens
  • 2022 Yamaha YZ250 Spencer Owens

Recommended Reading

kris Keefer In Action on the 2022 Yamaha YZ250

  • Kris Keefer on the 2022 Yamaha YZ250. Spencer Owens
  • Kris Keefer on the 2022 Yamaha YZ250. Spencer Owens
  • Kris Keefer on the 2022 Yamaha YZ250. Spencer Owens
  • Kris Keefer on the 2022 Yamaha YZ250. Spencer Owens

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Read Now
November 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The November 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now