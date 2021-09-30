With the 2022 Yamaha YZ250 getting some changes like a straighter intake design, flatter rider profile, lightweight sprocket and chain, new Nissin brakes, Dunlop MX33 tires, and graphics, you wouldn’t think that would necessarily make bLU cRU’s two-stroke feel that much different on the track, right? However, let Kris Keefer give you some reasons why the updated YZ250 could be a less expensive purchasing option for the four-stroke lover. Yamaha’s R&D test rider Travis Preston also speaks with Keefer on what he felt while doing some pre-production testing on the quarter liter two-stroke. Sit back and relax to the sweet sound of burning premix and let the fumes get you amped to go ride in this Racer X Films two-stroke special.

Film/Edit: Spencer Owens



