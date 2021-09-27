-Mantova (or the Tazio Nuvolari Circuit, to use its proper title and named after the Ferrari and Alfa Romeo race driver of the 1930s who lived in the small city) is a ‘banker’ in Grand Prix terms thanks to the ‘all-weather’ sand, easy accessibility due to its location in central northern Italy and city-centre park setting. While the sand means the layout can be varied slightly, the compact nature of the circuit means a limited spectator attendance. It was called into multi-Grand Prix duty in 2020 when travel to Italy was more relaxed than other territories. When MXGP was boxed into a corner by the pandemic, Mantova – along with hard-packed Arco di Trento located almost two hours north and more into the mountain range – again offered an escape route.

-Rockstar Energy Husqvarna IceOne Factory Racing’s Arminas Jasikonis finished fifth in MX Open for Lithuania but the meeting was significant and symbolic for the tall 24-year-old. Almost one year ago Jasikonis crashed heavily at Mantova and was briefly placed into a coma to recover from head and neck trauma. He thankfully made a full recovery but his path back to MXGP competitiveness has been unsurprisingly slow and arduous. AJ’s future with IceOne for a third campaign with the team owned by F1 driver Kimi Raikkonen is uncertain but he tackled Mantova with typical gusto and the Lithuanian team took its best-ever finish of 13th as a result. Jasikonis’ IceOne teammate, Denmark’s Thomas Kjer Olsen, was a worthy first moto winner in faultless display and the highlight of a tricky debut MXGP season so far.

-The much-rumoured return of the MXoN to RedBud was confirmed by Infront and the FIM, as well as the Richie family by virtue of a quick iPhone message, on Saturday evening. Even though memories of the sodden 2018 event is enough to make anyone shake in their gumboots the fact that the contest will land on American shores for the fourth time since 2007 means the U.S. will have hosted the Nations more times than anybody else this century. Infront defiantly stated that they aim to run a normal FIM MXGP calendar in 2022 and that means a solid end-of-September date for the second visit to Michigan.

-Signs of the scheduling and the limitations of the pandemic was probably most evident with Team France; a country who owned the Nations with varying degrees of superiority from 2014 until 2018 but counted two rookies among their trio for Mantova. Current MXGP and MX2 title contenders Romain Febvre and Maxime Renaux ruled themselves out of selection early and transatlantic trips for Marvin Musquin and Dylan Ferrandis were another obstacle. MX2 World Champion Tom Vialle was the strongest of the competitors: he should have had a call-up in 2019 at Assen and obviously missed his chance in 2020. Mathys Boisrame – who has had one or two run-ins with Vialle in MX2 – had to make his first appearance on a big bike and Benoit Paturel, who has only scored points in two MXGP motos this season – was the only athlete with Nations experience. The French were still fifth overall and Vialle almost winning the first moto was the highlight. Had Vialle not run into bike troubles in the second moto, the French might have had a shot at another dark horse victory.

-A surprising fourth place by Team Russia was built on the 5-10 and the 7-7 by GP regulars Evgeny Bobryshev and Seva Brylyakov and was another milestone standing for a country at Mantova. Podium stalwarts Team Belgium brought their most inexperienced line-up for many years with two rookies in the forms of Cyril Genot and Liam Everts. Brent Van Doninck’s excellent fourth place in the second moto was their top result but there was a sizeable Belgian media presence to note Everts’ first appearance in a contest where his dad, Stefan, walked the box fourteen times with five wins. “No pressure right?!” the likeable seventeen year old grinned in the pre-event press conference. Everts went a respectable 13-17 on the KTM 250 SX-F for what was another ‘first’ just seven days after making his Grand Prix debut. The results gave Everts the Ricky Carmichael Award for the best performing youngster among the field. Liam was just over a year old when RC and Stefan last raced together at Ernee in France for the ’05 Nations.