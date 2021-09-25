Results Archive
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
MXGP of
Sardegna
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Kay De Wolf
Full Results
Live Now
GNCC
Burr Oak
Articles
Live Now
Motocross of Nations
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Germany
Sun Oct 3
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Buckwheat 100
Sat Oct 9
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sun Oct 10
Articles
Full Schedule

MXoN Saturday Qualifying Results

September 25, 2021 12:40pm | by:
It looked like a beautiful day for racing at the 74th running of the FIM Monster Energy Motocross of Nations. Today's races on a Saturday are merely qualifying for gate picks in tomorrow's race, but you can sometimes learn a lot from watching them. Such as: Italy's Tony Cairoli might be sore after a big crash last weekend, but he's not only racing, he's still fast! After a slow start in the MXGP Heat, the nine-time World Motocross Champion sliced through the field, dispatching Great Britain's Ben Watson for the lead, and then captured the victory. The Netherland's Glenn Coldenhoff was third and France's Benoit Paturel was fourth. That sets up four nations expected to be strong, Italy, Great Britain, The Netherlands and France, as favorites early.

Team Italy.
Team Italy. MXGP

In the MX2 Heat, it was no surprise to see France's Tom Vialle take off with the victory. Italy's Mattia Guadagnini was fourth, while The Netherland's Roan Van De Moosdijk sruggled to ninth. Conrad Mewse logged a great ride for Team GB with third.

Jeffrey Herlings came from behind to win the Open Heat for Team Netherlands, which gives the team the best scores from today's qualifying races. (They took a 1-3 from Herlings and Coldenhoff, each team's best two scores count.) France, Italy and Great Britain were next.

Again, these are only races for gate picks, the real racing begins tomorrow morning.

