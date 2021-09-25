MXoN Saturday Qualifying Results

In the MX2 Heat, it was no surprise to see France's Tom Vialle take off with the victory. Italy's Mattia Guadagnini was fourth, while The Netherland's Roan Van De Moosdijk sruggled to ninth. Conrad Mewse logged a great ride for Team GB with third.

Jeffrey Herlings came from behind to win the Open Heat for Team Netherlands, which gives the team the best scores from today's qualifying races. (They took a 1-3 from Herlings and Coldenhoff, each team's best two scores count.) France, Italy and Great Britain were next.