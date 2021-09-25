MXGP to Retire #222 to Honor Antonio Cairoli's Career

FIM Motocross World Championship promoters Infront Motor Racing, together with the FIM, have decided to retire the #222 in honor of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Tony Cairoli who will draw the curtain on a glorious 18-year career at the season-ending Grand Prix of Cittá de Mantova at Mantova on November 10th.

The recently turned 36-year-old announced his transition away from full-time MXGP racing into a new role with the KTM family at a special event in Rome on September 14, 2021.

Cairoli, who started his Grand Prix career in 2004 and claimed nine world championships – two in MX2 and seven in the MXGP premier class – is statistically amongst the most successful athletes in the history of the sport. He currently has 93 GP overall victories and celebrated six of his crowns with KTM machinery.

Cairoli was the dominant MXGP figure of the ‘10s and he ruled the division between 2009 and 2014 and then triumphed again in 2017. He remains in the running for the 2021 title for what could be his 15th top-three classification in a championship campaign.

Infront Motor Racing officially retired the #222 – which Cairoli has worn consistently since 2007 – at the FIM Motocross of Nations and during a surprise ceremony as a special tribute to Tony’s astounding career. No other racer than Tony Cairoli will be able to race the #222 in MXGP competition in the future.