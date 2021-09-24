Ride Day Helps Ryan Dungey Foundation Raise More than $70,000

Dungey was joined by an impressive group of past and present professional racers, who each donated their time to ride alongside attendees at Opportunity Awaits and lend their support to the Ryan Dungey Foundation. Current AMA Supercross and AMA Pro Motocross stars Ken Roczen and Max Vohland were accompanied by former AMA National Champions Jeff Emig, Grant Langston, and Ivan Tedesco, along with multi-time Supercross Main Event winner David Pingree.

“Fox Racing strongly supports the work that Ryan and the Ryan Dungey foundation are doing to help children live a healthy lifestyle and support the fight against childhood cancer. We are thrilled to be a sponsor and were honored to host the first successful Ride Day,” said Kelly Carioti, Fox Racing General Manager - North America. “It was great to see Ryan riding with the kids, interacting with the families and making great memories that will last a lifetime, while raising money for a great cause, St. Jude.”

The overwhelming success of Opportunity Awaits was a direct result of the unwavering commitment of event partners Fox Racing, KTM North America, Inc., STACYC Stability Cycle, and Strider Bikes, who each played invaluable roles in generating awareness, stimulating fundraising efforts, and providing a family friendly event day experience for all. Additionally, a collaborative partnership with Moto 4 Kids Racing saw the group take top fundraising team honors, raising almost $7,000 and bringing more than 100 participants in the process.

“What a great day at the Ryan Dungey Foundation Opportunity Awaits event! We loved seeing so many kids out riding dirt bikes, Stacyc bikes, and Strider bikes,” said Ryan McFarland, Founder of Strider Bikes and the nonprofit All Kids Bike. “We loved seeing their big smiles as they got to interact with their hero, Ryan Dungey. The icing on the cake is that this fun-filled day also raised money to help teach thousands more kids how to ride bikes in kindergarten PE through the All Kids Bike program.”

Founded in July 2021, the Ryan Dungey Foundation is the culmination of Ryan’s years of dedication to charitable work and serves as the natural evolution of his commitment to philanthropy. Through his status as a world-class athlete Ryan remains focused on bettering the lives of others, with a particular emphasis on creating opportunities for the next generation of children. The beneficiaries of the Ryan Dungey Foundation are St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, a world renowned pediatric treatment and research facility focused on catastrophic diseases in children, and All Kids Bike, a national movement to place Kindergarten PE Learn-to-Ride programs into public schools, for free.

The efforts of the Ryan Dungey Foundation would not be possible without the support of its founding partners — Fox Racing, KTM North America, Inc., Kutzler Express, Inc., North American Trailer, Next Level Sports, and Strider Sports International, Inc.

Interested in joining the journey to create opportunities for the next generation?

Donate Now!