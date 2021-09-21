Jeremy Martin had a bittersweet year in his return to the Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha team. At the Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250SX West Region kickoff in Orlando, Florida, Martin came out and won his heat and appeared to be set to battle for the main event win—and possibly the title. But things went south just quickly as he tangled with riders in the opening lap of the main event. The crash left Martin with a dislocated shoulder sidelining him for the entire championship, ending his hopes for that first supercross title before the battle really even started.

Unfortunately, the two-time 250 Class Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Champion suffered more injuries that hindered his run at a third outdoor title. At the second round of Pro Motocross, the #6 claimed the first moto win but then crashed during the second moto did not finish. After tying with Jett Lawrence at the opener (Lawrence got the nod for the overall because of his better finish in moto two), Martin quickly found himself in a hole, leaving round two injured and down 18 points to Lawrence. He sat out the third round in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania, but the championship had a built-in break where Martin could recover without missing any more races. Could he recover enough to compete for race wins again?