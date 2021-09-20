Results Archive
MXGP of
Afyon
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Antonio Cairoli
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Mattia Guadagnini
Motocross
Hangtown
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
250 Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. R.J. Hampshire
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Jordan Ashburn
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
MXGP of
Sardegna
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Kay De Wolf
GNCC
Burr Oak
Sat Sep 25
Motocross of Nations
Sun Sep 26
MXGP of
Germany
Sun Oct 3
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: Triple Crown Series Recap

September 20, 2021 4:05pm
by:

FLY Racing’s 2022 line continues to push the boundaries of innovation and style. The all new Formula CP helmet offers RHEON technology at an eye popping price. Improvements extend to the EVO and Kinetic lines of gear, following last year’s revolutionary changes to the Lite line. With the market leading Formula helmet revolutionizing brain protection and Zone Pro goggle making its podium debut this year, things have never looked brighter for FLY Racing. Check out the new line at FLYRacing.com and @FLYRACINGUSA on social media.

The Atlas Brace’s Ryan “The Newf” Lockhart and Guaranteed MX’s Ryan “Gauldy” Gauld join me to wrap up the year that was in Triple Crown Series (Canadian MX and SX). We talk about whether the series needs a SX portion, the surprises, the battle between Dylan Wright and Jess Pettis, and more. 

Listen to the Triple Crown Series review podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.

