Results Archive
Canadian MX
Sarnia
Canadian MX
Sarnia 2
Motocross
Fox Raceway 2
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cooper Webb
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Justin Cooper
MXGP of
Turkey
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jed Beaton
MXGP of
Afyon
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Antonio Cairoli
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Mattia Guadagnini
Motocross
Hangtown
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
250 Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. R.J. Hampshire
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Jordan Ashburn
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Sep 19
Upcoming
GNCC
Burr Oak
Sat Sep 25
Upcoming
Motocross of Nations
Sun Sep 26
Full Schedule

Weege Show: Talking GP's with Adam Wheeler & Lewis Phillips

September 15, 2021 11:05am | by:

Main image courtesy of KTM Images/Ray Archer.

Jason Weigandt catches up with Adam Wheeler of On Track Off Road and Lewis Phillips of MX Vice at Antonio Cairoli's retirement ceremony. In the midst of one of the best season's of MXGP racing of late, Cairoli's retirement at year's end adds an extra element to it all. Five riders are separated by just 34 points at the halfway mark and it doesn't seem like anyone has really grabbed the series by the horns yet. Weigandt, Wheeler, and Phillips discuss why that is and how the dynamics within Red Bull KTM specifically has changed now that they have three riders fighting for the championship at the highest level.

