450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cooper Webb
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Justin Cooper
MXGP of
Turkey
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jed Beaton
MXGP of
Afyon
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Antonio Cairoli
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Mattia Guadagnini
Motocross
Hangtown
Articles
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
250 Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. R.J. Hampshire
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Jordan Ashburn
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
Watch: Stu Baylor Wins Mountaineer GNCC With Yet Another Loop Out—Full Highlights

September 15, 2021 12:30pm | by:

Main Image by Mack Faint

Video Highlights Courtesy of GNCC Racing

Check out the highlights from the tenth round of the 2021 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series at the Mountaineer GNCC from the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean, West Virginia.

Ben Kelley grabbed the early lead, but it would be Stu Baylor coming home with the win (his sixth win of the season, but his first win as a dad). Kelley, who got shuffled back outside the top five at one point, managed to make a successful block pass on Jordan Ashburn with two turns to go to claim second place. Ashburn picked up his Husqvarna and finished third. In the XC2 class, Johnny Girroir picked up his seventh XC2 win of the season as defending class champion Craig Delong finished second and Michael Witkowski claimed third.

While Baylor was set to take the points lead, the last-second pass Kelley pulled off on Ashburn allowed the KTM rider to remain at the top of the standings. Through ten rounds, Kelley (237 points) leads Baylor (233 points) by a mere four points. The series will be back in action next at the Burr Oak GNCC on September 25 and 26 at Sunday Creek Raceway in Millfield, Ohio.

2021 Mountaineer GNCC Results

GNCC

The Mountaineer - Overall

September 12, 2021
Summit Bechtel Reserve
Glen Jean, WV United States
Rider Hometown Bike
1Steward Baylor Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States United States Yamaha
2Ben Kelley Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States United States KTM
3Jordan Ashburn Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States United States Husqvarna
4Josh Toth Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States United States KTM
5Thad Duvall Thad Duvall Williamstown, WV United States United States Husqvarna
GNCC

The Mountaineer - XC2 Pro

September 12, 2021
Summit Bechtel Reserve
Glen Jean, WV United States
Rider Hometown Bike
1Jonathan Girroir Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States United States GasGas
2Craig Delong Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States United States Husqvarna
3Michael Witkowski Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States United States Yamaha
4Ruy Barbosa Ruy Barbosa Chile Chile Honda
5Liam Draper Liam Draper Auckland New Zealand New Zealand KTM
GNCC

The Mountaineer - XC3 Pro-Am

September 12, 2021
Summit Bechtel Reserve
Glen Jean, WV United States
Rider Hometown Bike
1Jonathan Johnson Jonathan Johnson Landrum, SC United States United States Husqvarna
2Chase A Colville Chase A Colville West Sunbury, PA United States United States Yamaha
3Jason Lipscomb Jason Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States United States KTM
4Jake Froman Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States United States Husqvarna
5Noah Clark Noah Clark Ozark, MO United States United States Yamaha
GNCC

The Mountaineer - WXC

September 12, 2021
Summit Bechtel Reserve
Glen Jean, WV United States
Rider Hometown Bike
1Rachael Archer Rachael Archer New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha
2Becca N Sheets Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH United States United States Yamaha
3Mackenzie Tricker Mackenzie Tricker Travelers Rest, SC United States United States KTM
4Korie Steede Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States United States Kawasaki
5Rachel Gutish Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States United States Kawasaki
