Main Image by Mack Faint

Video Highlights Courtesy of GNCC Racing

Check out the highlights from the tenth round of the 2021 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series at the Mountaineer GNCC from the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean, West Virginia.

Ben Kelley grabbed the early lead, but it would be Stu Baylor coming home with the win (his sixth win of the season, but his first win as a dad). Kelley, who got shuffled back outside the top five at one point, managed to make a successful block pass on Jordan Ashburn with two turns to go to claim second place. Ashburn picked up his Husqvarna and finished third. In the XC2 class, Johnny Girroir picked up his seventh XC2 win of the season as defending class champion Craig Delong finished second and Michael Witkowski claimed third.

While Baylor was set to take the points lead, the last-second pass Kelley pulled off on Ashburn allowed the KTM rider to remain at the top of the standings. Through ten rounds, Kelley (237 points) leads Baylor (233 points) by a mere four points. The series will be back in action next at the Burr Oak GNCC on September 25 and 26 at Sunday Creek Raceway in Millfield, Ohio.

2021 Mountaineer GNCC Results