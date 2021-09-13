Rancho Cordova, CA

Hangtown Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship Round 12 (of 12) — Hangtown Motocross Classic — Prairie City SVRA — Rancho Cordova, California 250 Class

The 2021 Hangtown Motocross Classic 250 Class overall podium: Justin Cooper (middle, 1-1 for first overall), Jo Shimoda (right, 4-2 for second overall), and RJ Hampshire (left, 2-6 for third overall). Align Media

450 Class

The 2021 Hangtown Motocross Classic 250 Class overall podium: Dylan Ferrandis (middle, 1-3 for first overall), Eli Tomac (left, 4-1 for second overall), and Cooper Webb (right, 3-2 for third overall). Align Media

Championship Standings 250 Class Jett Lawrence is the 2021 Lucas Oil 250 Class Pro Motocross Champion.

Jett Lawrence and the Honda HRC crew celebrating his 250 Class championship. Align Media

450 Class

GRAND NATIONAL CROSS COUNTRY SERIES Round 10 (of 13) Overall

XC2

XC3

WXC

Championship Standings Overall

XC2

XC3

WXC

PROGRESSIVE AMERICAN FLAT TRACK Round 14 (of 16) — Sacramento Mile 1 — Cal Expo Fair — Sacramento, California AFT SuperTwins

AFT Singles

AFT Production Twins

Round 15 (of 16) — Sacramento Mile 12 — Cal Expo Fair — Sacramento, California AFT SuperTwins

AFT Singles

AFT Production Twins

Championship Standings AFT SuperTwins

AFT Singles

AFT Production Twins

Other Championship Standings FIM Motocross World Championship (mxgp) Through Round 8 (of 19) Championship Standings MXGP

MX2

EMX250

WMX

KENDA AMA NATIONAL ENDURO Through Round 6 (of 9) Pro Overall Standings

Australian ProMX Through Round 3 (of 8) Championship Standings THOR MX1

Pirelli MX2

Maxxis MX3

U.S. SPRINT ENDURO Through round 4 (of 9) Pro Overall Standings

Pro2 Overall Standings