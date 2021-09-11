Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from the Carson City Motorsports Hangtown National in Northern California, for the 12th and final round of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from today's program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in after each session, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

450 MOTO 2

Drama was aplenty as the gates dropped in the second 450 Class moto when Coty Schock and Ken Roczen came together coming into the first corner. Schock crashed heavily and his bike veered into Dylan Ferrandis who also took down the first moto winner. Schock stood back up and walked off holding his arm in visible pain and would rejoin the moto way down the order.

In the melee, Cooper Webb shot out to the holeshot and had Christian Craig right on him. Attention suddenly was turned to the mechanics area, however, as Ken Roczen came slowly rolling into the pits and needed to be helped off his Honda. His mechanic Jordan Troxell then needed to help remove Roczen’s boot and it appeared Roczen’s foot may have been broken from the contact with Schock in the first corner. After being evaluated by the Alpinestars Medical crew, it was initially determined that Roczen didn’t sustain a fracture in his foot.

Up front, Christian Craig snuck around Cooper Webb to take over the lead and Craig actually pulled out a bit of a lead in the early runnings. Webb kept him fairly honest and eventually that pressure allowed Webb to reel Craig in for the lead. Around the 10-minute mark, Webb took the lead way from Craig and tried to pull away. Moments later though, Eli Tomac found his way through into second place and set his sights on Webb ahead of him.

Tomac stalked Webb for many laps around the mid-point of the race and finally made the move into the lead and pulled away from Webb right away. It appeared like Tomac may end his long stint with Monster Energy Kawasaki on the top step of the podium.

Not so fast though as Dylan Ferrandis had picked himself up from that first turn crash and made his way into the top five with around 10 minutes left in the moto. If he could make it back to third, he would claim the overall win with 1-3 scores versus Tomac’s score of 4-1.

Ferrandis eventually caught and passed Max Anstie, caught and passed his teammate Christian Craig, and put himself in position to win the overall in the final race of the season. With a championship already clinched and this performance not needed, it’s even more impressive that Ferrandis put in this type of ride.

Eli Tomac held on to win the moto in what will be his final moto with Kawasaki, but Dylan Ferrandis claimed the overall win at the Hangtown Classic. Webb did end up in second place in the moto which gave him third overall on the day with 3-2 scores.

“I told myself, “I’m just going to give it everything I had and go away with a clear mind,” said Ferrandis. “That last lap, I was beat up and I couldn’t push anymore… I can’t believe it though. Crashing at the start and still getting the overall is incredible.”