Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 2
Canadian MX
Sarnia
Canadian MX
Sarnia 2
Motocross
Fox Raceway 2
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
MXGP of
Turkey
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jed Beaton
Full Results
MXGP of
Afyon
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Mattia Guadagnini
Full Results
Motocross
Hangtown
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
GNCC
The Mountaineer
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Sep 19
GNCC
Burr Oak
Sat Sep 25
Motocross of Nations
Sun Sep 26
Race Day Feed: Second Motos From Hangtown

Race Day Feed Second Motos From Hangtown

September 11, 2021 7:50pm

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from the Carson City Motorsports Hangtown National in Northern California, for the 12th and final round of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from today's program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in after each session, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

450 MOTO 2

Drama was aplenty as the gates dropped in the second 450 Class moto when Coty Schock and Ken Roczen came together coming into the first corner. Schock crashed heavily and his bike veered into Dylan Ferrandis who also took down the first moto winner. Schock stood back up and walked off holding his arm in visible pain and would rejoin the moto way down the order.

In the melee, Cooper Webb shot out to the holeshot and had Christian Craig right on him. Attention suddenly was turned to the mechanics area, however, as Ken Roczen came slowly rolling into the pits and needed to be helped off his Honda. His mechanic Jordan Troxell then needed to help remove Roczen’s boot and it appeared Roczen’s foot may have been broken from the contact with Schock in the first corner. After being evaluated by the Alpinestars Medical crew, it was initially determined that Roczen didn’t sustain a fracture in his foot.

Up front, Christian Craig snuck around Cooper Webb to take over the lead and Craig actually pulled out a bit of a lead in the early runnings. Webb kept him fairly honest and eventually that pressure allowed Webb to reel Craig in for the lead. Around the 10-minute mark, Webb took the lead way from Craig and tried to pull away. Moments later though, Eli Tomac found his way through into second place and set his sights on Webb ahead of him.

Tomac stalked Webb for many laps around the mid-point of the race and finally made the move into the lead and pulled away from Webb right away. It appeared like Tomac may end his long stint with Monster Energy Kawasaki on the top step of the podium.

Not so fast though as Dylan Ferrandis had picked himself up from that first turn crash and made his way into the top five with around 10 minutes left in the moto. If he could make it back to third, he would claim the overall win with 1-3 scores versus Tomac’s score of 4-1.

Ferrandis eventually caught and passed Max Anstie, caught and passed his teammate Christian Craig, and put himself in position to win the overall in the final race of the season. With a championship already clinched and this performance not needed, it’s even more impressive that Ferrandis put in this type of ride.

Eli Tomac held on to win the moto in what will be his final moto with Kawasaki, but Dylan Ferrandis claimed the overall win at the Hangtown Classic. Webb did end up in second place in the moto which gave him third overall on the day with 3-2 scores.

“I told myself, “I’m just going to give it everything I had and go away with a clear mind,” said Ferrandis. “That last lap, I was beat up and I couldn’t push anymore… I can’t believe it though. Crashing at the start and still getting the overall is incredible.”

Dylan Ferrandis claimed the overall win in the final race of the season.
Motocross

Hangtown - 450 Moto 1

Hangtown Motocross Classic
Rancho Cordova, CA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Dylan Ferrandis 36:54.82016 Laps2:16.072 Avignon France Yamaha YZ450F
2Ken Roczen 37:06.843+12.0222:16.099 Mattstedt Germany Honda CRF450R
3Cooper Webb 37:16.747+21.9262:17.480 Newport, NC United States KTM 450 SX-F
4Eli Tomac 37:29.633+34.8122:14.500 Cortez, CO United States Kawasaki KX450
5Christian Craig
37:31.779+36.9582:18.403 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ450F
Full Results
Motocross

Hangtown - 450

Hangtown Motocross Classic
Rancho Cordova, CA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France France1 - 3 Yamaha YZ450F
2Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States United States4 - 1 Kawasaki KX450
3Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States United States3 - 2 KTM 450 SX-F
4Christian Craig
Christian Craig		 Temecula, CA United States United States5 - 4 Yamaha YZ450F
5Brandon Hartranft Brandon Hartranft Brick, NJ United States United States7 - 6 Suzuki RM-Z450
Full Results
Motocross

450 Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France531
2Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States458
3Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany446
4Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States358
5Chase Sexton
La Moille, IL United States342
Full Standings

250 MOTO 2

After an extremely suspenseful first 250 moto that saw championship leader Jett Lawrence crash twice and lose over half his points cushion to Justin Cooper, the stage was set for what had the potential to be either an epic or heartbreaking moto, depending on what side of the fence you’re on. And when the gate dropped, it looked as though things might indeed get crazy. Josh Varize nabbed the holeshot, but Cooper was right on his tail. Surprisingly, Cooper actually surrendered second to Ty Masterpool, but only briefly, and it wasn’t long before he sliced into first, exactly where he needed to be, and started checking out.

Lawrence, meanwhile, had a little tip-over early on when trying to get around Max Vohland and found himself in about 13th. He didn’t seem rattled, however, and if he was it didn’t show because this time there were no further crashes. He didn’t appear to be in a huge hurry to get to seventh either, which was the worst he could finish to secure the title if Cooper won the moto (which he did). Instead of pushing the issue, Lawrence let the passes come to him, taking them when they presented themselves, and about seven minutes into the moto, he’d made it to seventh. He kept moving forward, and soon found himself behind a gaggle of riders who were going at it hard. Keeping with his apparent strategy of keeping his cool, Lawrence was content to refrain from joining the fray and instead pick up spots as riders slipped back. First he gobbled up Varize, then Schwartz, Forkner, and eventually Vohland. When it was all over, he’d rallied all the way up to third, besting Cooper for the title by a mere six points.

Afterward Cooper, in his podium speech, congratulated Lawrence and recognized how well the Honda HRC rider had ridden this year. He also admitted he’d sustained a small fracture in his thumb when he crashed hard at Washougal, which partially explains the slump he’d been in in the past few rounds.

Jo Shimoda rode to an extremely strong second place to secure sevond overall (4-2), while RJ Hampshire came from way back in the pack to earn sixth in the moto, which delivered third overall (2-6). Local hero, Vohland, had an oustanding day and was especially strong in the second moto, going 5-4 for fourth overall. He also was awarde with the 250 Rookie of the Year award after the race. Jett Lawrence took fifth overall via 8-3 scores.

Motocross

Hangtown - 250 Moto 2

Hangtown Motocross Classic
Rancho Cordova, CA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Justin Cooper 35:54.50715 Laps2:20.240 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ250F
2Jo Shimoda 35:57.531+3.0242:21.549 Suzuka Japan Kawasaki KX250F
3Jett Lawrence 36:04.133+9.6262:20.890 Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
4Max Vohland 36:07.447+12.9402:21.375 Sacramento, CA United States KTM 250 SX-F
5Austin Forkner 36:09.700+15.1932:21.996 Richards, MO United States Kawasaki KX250F
Full Results
Motocross

Hangtown - 250

Hangtown Motocross Classic
Rancho Cordova, CA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States United States1 - 1 Yamaha YZ250F
2Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan Japan4 - 2 Kawasaki KX250F
3R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States United States2 - 6 Husqvarna FC 250
4Max Vohland Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States United States5 - 4 KTM 250 SX-F
5Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia Australia8 - 3 Honda CRF250R
Full Results
Motocross

250 Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia497
2Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States491
3Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia381
4R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States364
5Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan340
Full Standings
