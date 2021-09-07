The 12th and final round of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place on Saturday, September 11, at Prairie City SVRA in Rancho Cordova, California, for the Hangtown Motocross Classic. View the full Hangtown Motocross Classic broadcast schedule.
Before that, the ninth round of the FIM Motocross World Championship will take place Wednesday, September 8, for the MXGP of Afyon as the paddock remains at the Afyon Motor Sports Center in Afyon, Turkey.
Below is everything you need for the ninth round of MXGP.
TV | Online Schedule
- MXGP
MXGP of AfyonEMX250, EMX125 Races
Live Now
- MX2 Free/Time PracticeLiveSeptember 8 - 2:30 AM
- MXGP Free/Time PracticeLiveSeptember 8 - 3:30 AM
- MX2 Race 1LiveSeptember 8 - 5:00 AM
- MXGP Race 1LiveSeptember 8 - 6:00 AM
- MX2 Race 2LiveSeptember 8 - 8:00 AM
- MXGP Race 2LiveSeptember 8 - 9:00 AM
- MXGP Race 1 (Delayed)September 8 - 11:30 PM
- MXGP Race 2 (Delayed)September 9 - 12:30 AM
2021 Standings
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tim Gajser
|310
|2
|Jorge Prado
|297
|3
|Romain Febvre
|293
|4
|Antonio Cairoli
|284
|5
|Jeffrey Herlings
|274
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Maxime Renaux
|314
|2
|Mattia Guadagnini
|277
|3
|Jago Geerts
|262
|4
|Jed Beaton
|237
|5
|Ruben Fernandez
|229
Main Image: Ray Archer / Kawasaki Racing Team