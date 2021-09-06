Results Archive
Watch: MXGP of Turkey Highlights

September 6, 2021 9:45am | by:

Relive the best moments from the eighth round of the 2021 FIM Motocross World Championship at the MXGP of Turkey.

In the MX2 class, Tom Vialle returned to the center step of the podium with 1-2 moto finishes. Championship leader Maxime Renaux claimed second overall with 4-1 moto finishes and Jed Beaton earned the final spot on the overall podium with 3-3 moto finishes. After eight rounds, Renaux continues to lead the MX2 points standings over Mattia Guadagnini and Jago Geerts.

In the MXGP class, it was Jeffrey Herlings claiming his second overall win of the 2021 season with 1-2 moto finishes. Jorge Prado claimed second overall with 2-3 moto finishes and championship leader Tim Gajser’s 6-1 moto finishes gave him third overall on the day. Through eight rounds, Gajser continues to lead the MXGP championship over Prado, Romain Febvre, Antonio Cairoli, and Herlings.

Check out full results and points standings below.

MXGP of Turkey Results

MXGP

MXGP of Turkey - MX2

September 5, 2021
Afyon
Afyonkarahisar Turkey
Rider Motos Bike
1Tom Vialle Tom Vialle France France1 - 2 KTM 250 SX-F
2Maxime Renaux Maxime Renaux France France4 - 1 Yamaha YZ250F
3Jed Beaton Jed Beaton Australia Australia3 - 3 KTM 250 SX-F
4Mattia Guadagnini Mattia Guadagnini Italy Italy2 - 4 KTM 250 SX-F
5Rene Hofer Rene Hofer Austria Austria5 - 5 KTM 250 SX-F
Full Results
MXGP

MXGP of Turkey - MXGP

September 5, 2021
Afyon
Afyonkarahisar Turkey
Rider Motos Bike
1Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands Netherlands1 - 2 KTM
2Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Spain Spain2 - 3 KTM
3Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia Slovenia6 - 1 Honda
4Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France France4 - 4 Kawasaki
5Antonio Cairoli Antonio Cairoli Italy Italy5 - 5 KTM
Full Results

Championship Standings

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2021

PositionRiderPoints
1Maxime Renaux France314
2Mattia Guadagnini Italy277
3Jago Geerts Belgium262
4Jed Beaton Australia237
5Ruben Fernandez Spain229
Full Standings
MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2021

PositionRiderPoints
1Tim Gajser Slovenia310
2Jorge Prado Spain297
3Romain Febvre France293
4Antonio Cairoli Italy284
5Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands274
Full Standings
