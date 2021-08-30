Obviously with the championship and how the points are sitting entering this next weekend, is there anything you’re going to do differently heading into this weekend? Is there anything next week that you really want to do so you can get this possibly wrapped up? Are you going to push it next week or just get through it? Can you talk a little bit about that and that balance?

I don't know. We’ll see how I feel next week. There’s still four motos and points to get, so I still have to push and try the best I can and try to beat Ken. If at the end of the day next weekend I can get one point on Ken, it’s going to be done. Right now, I still need to get these points. Still going to work and see what we’ve got next week.

Numerous times you’ve been on the podium, and you’ve been very, very respectful of Eli Tomac and saying how you’ve looked up to him and wanted to race him. How does it feel that potentially next season you will be teammates with Eli? Is that going to be something cool that you look forward to?

Yeah, for sure. Eli is one of the best of the sport. I always look at the best. I don't know what to say...I don’t really know what he’s doing exactly next year, but if he’s coming to my team it’s going to be great. I hope we can share a lot. It’s going to be a great experience to have one of the best in the sport as a teammate. So, for sure, looking for that. Those guys I always looked at when I was in 250 and now, I have to beat them, so it’s hard. I try to not really think about it and stay focused on winning. For sure, today in moto two he was just unreal. He was on it and there was nothing I could do and nothing anybody could do. On days like this when he wants to win, the good bike, the good setup, the good setup, he’s almost unbeatable, I think.

You’re on the verge of winning a championship in the 450 class. How does it feel to be the same category as Ryan Dungey who won the 450 motocross championship in his rookie season and the 250 supercross championship?

Just try to not think about it. For sure, it’s unreal. Right now, my position is so awesome. I just try to not think about it because I could just cry thinking about how crazy it is and how good it is. I really try to not think about that. I just want to take it race by race again and try to do the best I can, and we’ll see at the end of the day. For sure, this motocross season has been a dream. It’s unreal what I did. I’m really happy. Like I said, I don't want to think about it. We’ll see at the end of the season.