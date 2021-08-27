So why did he quit? Earlier this week the Lucas Oil TV Production company had an outbreak of COVID-19 among the crew of 40 or more that works in and around the production trucks, setting up the cables and cameras all around the track, then producing the shows and sending the signal out to the rest of the world. They follow OSHA guidelines as well as the CDC and have managed to show all of the races we've held since this whole ugly pandemic started. Sometimes it probably looks like overkill to see the pit reporter wearing a mask and social-distancing from the riders she interviews, but those are the kind of things that all television productions have had to do in 2020 and '21.

When the crew found out on Wednesday that several people that worked at Budds Creek had tested positive for the virus, the production company followed the guidelines and told everyone involved in production—the camera guys, the cabling guys, the engineers, the producers and directors, and the talent—that they needed to go get a COVID-19 test whether they were vaccinated or not. They also said that anyone who was not vaccinated would not be able to work the race this weekend because they needed to quarantine, in case they caught it last week but are asymptomatic. Several people who were already here working were sent home at that point because they were not vaccinated and told to get tested again next week and return to the crew at Fox Raceway and Hangtown.

Grant Langston tested negative before for COVID-19, but he explained that he has not been vaccinated, so the production bosses called him yesterday and told him to just sit Ironman out this weekend, quarantine to be safe, get another test next week, and then return for the rest of the races. At no point did they tell him he had to be vaccinated; they simply said they would find a fill-in color commentator for this week's shows, and then he could come back next week.

That all apparently rubbed GL the wrong way and he decided to quit TV, effective immediately. He sent a text to our staff saying as much and we were all caught off guard by it--I didn't even know about the whole outbreak until after the fact, but I was nowhere near the TV truck at Budds Creek and really have nothing to do with the show or the production company. Before I had time to call Grant to find out what was going on, he posted a video announcing his resignation on social media, implying that he was frustrated about having a negative test but not being able to come to Indiana, while also saying he was told he could come to the final two events. Langston explained the situation pretty accurately, though he did say that he believed "it wasn't about COVID, it was about the vaccine." I believe that is simply not true. It was about the policy of a company he was employed by (NBC, not MX Sports). They were being cautious because of a real and recent outbreak and didn't want anyone else to unknowingly spread or contract COVID.

Companies and colleges, and restaurants and bars, and churches and schools all over the world are dealing with trying to figure out how to stay safe and how to stay open as COVID-19 continues flaring up, and that includes the production company that travels around the country filming these races. They have a policy and a playbook about what to do in an outbreak, and when they had one, they followed that policy. Grant was not the only person affected by this policy, but he is the only one that quit because of it, and I'm still scratching my head as to why exactly, because he was never told by anyone that I've spoken to over there that he needed to get vaccinated to keep his job, he would only have to skip one race and then could return next weekend. I would hate to think this whole thing was some kind of misunderstanding about what the production company was really telling him, but they are adamant that vaccinations are not a requirement for anyone, but outbreaks (especially now with the Delta variant) are taken very seriously and the policies during those times do change.

I am bummed that GL felt so wronged by this that he quit a very good job, which he was very, very good at and really seemed to enjoy. He has been a huge part of the shows over the years, and I would put the team of Weigandt/Langston up there with anyone, including the gold standard that was Art Eckman and David Bailey. I hope he reconsiders his decision, because color commentary is a very difficult job, and Grant Langston is great at it.

The production company had to fly in a few other engineers to fill-in for the ones they sent home, and they have invited Jeff Emig to fill-in next to Weege. Here's hoping they have a great show.

