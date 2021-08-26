Note: the main image is from the 2020 Ironman National.

Once the final round of the series, Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana, is up next. Still perched at the end of August, the series’ extended schedule means there are still two more rounds after everyone exits the facility on Saturday afternoon. In fact, 2020 was the real change in schedule that made Ironman more of a traditional round than the book-end. As for how that effects the racing, we don’t get the championship showdowns that we have seen in years past. We also don’t see the capitulation by some, simply going through the motions in the waning laps of the year.

As for the track itself, I feel it’s generally liked by most. The most challenging aspect comes with inclement weather. We have seen heavy rains both before and during this event. That precipitation makes this track treacherous and rutty. Even tougher, the ruts continue down most of the straightaways, like the conditions we saw at Unadilla. Hopefully we have a somewhat dry week and a more conducive racetrack. This track can be a lot of fun if the skies stay clear.

Who’s Hot

J-Mart has been on the podium for four straight events, winning three of those along the way.

Austin Forkner looks to be turning it around here. His 4-5 scores were a welcome reprieve from a very challenging summer.

Ken Roczen may have come up short in his bid for the Budds Creek overall but his 1-1-1-2 scores at the last two rounds are hard to ignore.

Coty Schock continues to impress, battling with factory level riders every Saturday.

Joey Savatgy’s sixth overall was encouraging. He is right on the cusp of a breakout ride.

Ty Masterpool has ridden very well lately. Remember, he was a podium contender last summer before being relegated to privateer status in 2021.