Tom Journet once again captured incredible footage of the battles we saw all day long at Budds Creek Motocross Park. The Budds Creek National was the ninth round of 12 in the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Go behind the lens of Tom's camera as Ken Roczen, Dylan Ferrandis, Chase Sexton, Eli Tomac, Justin Cooper, Jett Lawrence, Jeremy Martin, and more lay it down in Maryland.