450 Class Group A

The green flag waved on the final 450 Class group A qualifier, Brandon Hartranft and Chase Sexton led the group around. Sexton started his first heater lap and then tipped over only a few turns later in the rutted, off-camber turn up at the top of the track near the announcers tower. He landed face first but got up and going again no problem. When the times started rolling in, Cooper Webb momentarily led with a 1:51.621 before he was passed by a trio of Eli Tomac (1:50.604), Christian Craig (1:51.404), and Dylan Ferrandis (1:51.201). Then, Ferrandis dropped the hammer with a 1:49.800, skipping right over anything in the 1:50s. But immediately after Ferrandis’ time registered, Roczen bested it with a 1:49.277. Then again, Ferrandis dropped another heater 1:49.075 that was once again followed by an impressive 1:48.983 from the #94! Suddenly, Ferrandis was off the track standing next to his bike, pushing it todays the mechanics’ area. He was missing his chain! He had already secured a top spot in the overall qualifying and the clock was winding down, so he took his helmet off as he was greeted by his mechanic. He hitched a ride back to the pits on a Rockstar Energy Husqvarna cart as his Yamaha employees pushed his bike to the pits. A late push from Tomac (1:49.511) and Sexton (1:49.602) made four riders under the 1:50 mark. Roczen’s incredible fast lap gave him the fastest qualifier for the fifth time this season.