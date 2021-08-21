Results Archive
Race Day Feed: Cooper & Roczen Top Budds Creek Overall Qualifying

Race Day Feed Cooper & Roczen Top Budds Creek Overall Qualifying

August 21, 2021 9:30am
by:

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Budds Creek Motocross Park in Mechanicsville, Maryland, for the ninth round of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from today's program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in after each session, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

If you missed our morning report for everything leading into today’s race, make sure to check it out.

250 Qualifying Session 1

250 Class Group B

During the first 250 Class group B qualifying session, it was Devin Simonson who topped the field. Brandon Scharer, Jack Rogers, Jared Lesher, and Kaeden Amerine (in his pro debut) rounded out the top five.

Motocross

Budds Creek - 250 Group B Qualifying 1

Live Now
Budds Creek Motocross Park
Mechanicsville, MD United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Devin Simonson 12:49.6562:02.992 Laurinburg United States Yamaha YZ250F
2Brandon Scharer 14:34.4342:03.229 Gardena, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
3Jack Rogers 13:20.1142:03.476 Brookeville, MD United States Kawasaki KX250F
4Jared Lesher 13:31.3092:03.812 Elderton, PA United States Yamaha YZ250F
5Kaeden Amerine 14:32.2352:05.320 Great Bend, KS United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results

250 Class Group A

When the 250 Class A group took to the track for the first time, Jo Shimoda turned a 1:55.659 on the third lap to sit at the top of the live timing and scoring. A 1:56.799 from Austin Forkner was good to sit second behind his teammate. On the last lap, points leader Justin Cooper (1:56.135) and Seth Hammaker (1:56.553) put down heaters that placed them ahead of Forkner.

Motocross

Budds Creek - 250 Group A Qualifying 1

Live Now
Budds Creek Motocross Park
Mechanicsville, MD United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Jo Shimoda
13:39.7691:55.659 Suzuka Japan Kawasaki KX250F
2Justin Cooper 14:09.7611:56.135 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ250F
3Seth Hammaker
12:48.0901:56.553 Bainbridge, PA United States Kawasaki KX250F
4Austin Forkner 13:47.3941:56.799 Richards, MO United States Kawasaki KX250F
5Jeremy Martin 14:08.6571:56.913 Millville, MN United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
  • Jo Shimoda topped the 250 Class in the first qualifying session of the day. Align Media
  • Justin Cooper Align Media
  • Seth Hammaker Align Media

450 Qualifying Session 1

450 Class Group A

Chase Sexton led the premier class during the first qualifier. The #23 dropped a 1:53.356. Eli Tomac sat second in the group with a 1:54.735—over a second behind Sexton. Late in the session, Marvin Musquin jumped into second with a 1:53.708 and Ken Roczen moved ahead of Tomac as well with a 1:54.082. Championship leader Dylan Ferrandis was seventh with a 1:55.799 and Maryland native Justin Rodbell was ninth with a 1:55.799. Jeremy Hand put in a time that landed him 15th in the session aboard his #122 Honda CRF450R.

  • Chase Sexton Align Media
  • Ken Roczen Align Media
  • Marvin Musquin Align Media
Motocross

Budds Creek - 450 Group A Qualifying 1

Live Now
Budds Creek Motocross Park
Mechanicsville, MD United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Chase Sexton 13:12.1261:53.356 La Moille, IL United States Honda CRF450R
2Marvin Musquin 14:33.7001:53.708 La Reole France KTM 450 SX-F
3Ken Roczen 12:32.1661:54.082 Mattstedt Germany Honda CRF450R
4Eli Tomac 12:39.7071:54.735 Cortez, CO United States Kawasaki KX450
5Christian Craig 13:28.8901:54.769 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ450F
Full Results

450 Class Group B

In the first 450 Class B group, Dawson Ryker led the field by over two seconds. Behind him was Tristan LaneJames HarringtonBryce Backaus, and Nathan Augustin rounding out the top five.

Motocross

Budds Creek - 450 Group B Qualifying 1

Live Now
Budds Creek Motocross Park
Mechanicsville, MD United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Dawson Ryker 12:44.5622:02.206 Olney, IL United States Yamaha YZ450F
2Tristan Lane 12:56.4902:04.196 Deland, FL United States KTM 450 SX-F
3James Harrington 12:53.0522:05.186 Plymouth, MA United States KTM 450 SX-F
4Bryce Backaus 13:18.9392:05.265 Neillsville, WI United States Yamaha YZ450F
5Nathan Augustin 13:49.2352:05.458 Fayetteville, NC United States KTM 450 SX-F
Full Results

250 Qualifying Session 2

250 Class Group B

In the second session of the day, Kaeden Amerine once again topped the field early on. ClubMX Yamaha’s Brandon Scharer had a big get-off right after the finish line. He slammed down hard and took a few minutes to get back and going. Scharer was racing at the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in early August and broke his sternum, so he took about two weeks off in order to recover from today. Another hard slam to the ground was probably the last thing he wanted. (I checked in with the #307 after the session and he said he’s banged up and is sore from the crash that knocked the wind out of him but he’ll be ready when the motos come later this afternoon.) With a few minutes left on the clock, the session was red flagged when Andrew Rossi, who crashed on the uphill triple going up before the off camber. Rossi was taken off the track on a stretcher. The group resumed the last bit before the checkered flag waved but Amerine’s time stood at the top.

Motocross

Budds Creek - 250 Group B Qualifying 2

Live Now
Budds Creek Motocross Park
Mechanicsville, MD United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Kaeden Amerine 16:05.3331:55.477 Great Bend, KS United States Yamaha YZ250F
2Brandon Scharer 16:39.1071:56.078 Gardena, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
3Devin Simonson 14:32.3191:56.992 Laurinburg United States Yamaha YZ250F
4Jack Rogers 16:34.0871:58.377 Brookeville, MD United States Kawasaki KX250F
5Kyle Greeson 16:36.8881:59.915 Knightsen, CA United States KTM 250 SX-F
Full Results

250 Class Group A

When the top 250 Class riders took to the track for the final time, it became a hot-lap battle between Justin Cooper and Jett Lawrence. The two battle back and forth for the top spot. Seth Hammaker, who was third in the first session, had bike issues that kept him from putting in a hot lap for a majority of the session. But with the times getting faster in the second sessions of the day as the track continued to dry and develop, the #150 was finding himself dropping in the overall standings. Fortunately for the Kawasaki rider, he was able to get out onto the track at the very end of the session and put in a hot lap that got him into 19th.

When the checkered flag waved, Cooper took the top time of the day. This was the seventh time that Cooper stood atop the 250 Class overall qualifying.

  • Justin Cooper tops the 250 Class for the seventh time (in nine rounds) this season. Align Media
  • Jett Lawrence Align Media
  • Austin Forkner Align Media
  • Jett Lawrence Align Media
  • Austin Forkner Align Media
  • Justin Cooper Mitch Kendra
Motocross

Budds Creek - 250 Group A Qualifying 2

Live Now
Budds Creek Motocross Park
Mechanicsville, MD United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Justin Cooper 16:49.1691:50.980 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ250F
2Jett Lawrence 15:39.2991:51.477 Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
3Austin Forkner 16:43.7061:51.772 Richards, MO United States Kawasaki KX250F
4Jeremy Martin 16:13.5591:51.790 Millville, MN United States Yamaha YZ250F
5R.J. Hampshire 16:28.6461:51.873 Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250
Full Results
Motocross

Budds Creek - 250 Combined Qualifying

Live Now
Budds Creek Motocross Park
Mechanicsville, MD United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Justin Cooper 16:49.1691:50.980 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ250F
2Jett Lawrence 15:39.2991:51.477 Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
3Austin Forkner 16:43.7061:51.772 Richards, MO United States Kawasaki KX250F
4Jeremy Martin 16:13.5591:51.790 Millville, MN United States Yamaha YZ250F
5R.J. Hampshire 16:28.6461:51.873 Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250
Full Results

450 Class Group A

The green flag waved on the final 450 Class group A qualifier, Brandon Hartranft and Chase Sexton led the group around. Sexton started his first heater lap and then tipped over only a few turns later in the rutted, off-camber turn up at the top of the track near the announcers tower. He landed face first but got up and going again no problem. When the times started rolling in, Cooper Webb momentarily led with a 1:51.621 before he was passed by a trio of Eli Tomac (1:50.604), Christian Craig (1:51.404), and Dylan Ferrandis (1:51.201). Then, Ferrandis dropped the hammer with a 1:49.800, skipping right over anything in the 1:50s. But immediately after Ferrandis’ time registered, Roczen bested it with a 1:49.277. Then again, Ferrandis dropped another heater 1:49.075 that was once again followed by an impressive 1:48.983 from the #94! Suddenly, Ferrandis was off the track standing next to his bike, pushing it todays the mechanics’ area. He was missing his chain! He had already secured a top spot in the overall qualifying and the clock was winding down, so he took his helmet off as he was greeted by his mechanic. He hitched a ride back to the pits on a Rockstar Energy Husqvarna cart as his Yamaha employees pushed his bike to the pits. A late push from Tomac (1:49.511) and Sexton (1:49.602) made four riders under the 1:50 mark. Roczen’s incredible fast lap gave him the fastest qualifier for the fifth time this season.

  • Ken Roczen tops the overall 450 Class qualifying for the fifth time this season. Align Media
  • Roczen and Dylan Ferrandis (pictured) went back-and-forth in the second session throwing down one fast lap after another. Align Media
  • Eli Tomac was one of fourth 450 Class riders under the 1:50 mark in qualifying. Align Media
  • Ferrandis picks up the chain that came off his Yamaha. Align Media
  • Ferrandis chats with mechanic Alex Campbell. Align Media
  • Ferrandis' chainless Yamaha being pushed back to the pits. Align Media
Motocross

Budds Creek - 450 Group A Qualifying 2

Live Now
Budds Creek Motocross Park
Mechanicsville, MD United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Ken Roczen 15:56.8631:48.983 Mattstedt Germany Honda CRF450R
2Dylan Ferrandis 14:25.6871:49.075 Avignon France Yamaha YZ450F
3Eli Tomac 16:13.7921:49.511 Cortez, CO United States Kawasaki KX450
4Chase Sexton 17:07.1361:49.602 La Moille, IL United States Honda CRF450R
5Cooper Webb 17:07.5841:50.274 Newport, NC United States KTM 450 SX-F
Full Results
Motocross

Budds Creek - 450 Group B Qualifying 2

Live Now
Budds Creek Motocross Park
Mechanicsville, MD United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Dawson Ryker 15:19.6311:57.822 Olney, IL United States Yamaha YZ450F
2Bryce Backaus 15:18.5761:58.733 Neillsville, WI United States Yamaha YZ450F
3Tristan Lane 16:37.7511:59.119 Deland, FL United States KTM 450 SX-F
4Fabricio Chacon Fabricio Chacon15:19.2271:59.769 Costa Rica Kawasaki KX450
5Kyle Endriss 15:23.4491:59.797 Lew Beach, NY United States Kawasaki KX450
Full Results
Motocross

Budds Creek - 450 Combined Qualifying

Live Now
Budds Creek Motocross Park
Mechanicsville, MD United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Ken Roczen 15:56.8631:48.983 Mattstedt Germany Honda CRF450R
2Dylan Ferrandis 14:25.6871:49.075 Avignon France Yamaha YZ450F
3Eli Tomac 16:13.7921:49.511 Cortez, CO United States Kawasaki KX450
4Chase Sexton 17:07.1361:49.602 La Moille, IL United States Honda CRF450R
5Cooper Webb 17:07.5841:50.274 Newport, NC United States KTM 450 SX-F
Full Results

