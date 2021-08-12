The eighth round of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place this Saturday at Unadilla. Check out this report for an update on who’s in and who’s out.
450 CLASS
Jason Anderson – HAND | OUT
Comment: Anderson broke his hand during the week following the season opener. The team is unsure when he’ll return to racing.
Justin Barcia – HEAD, ELBOW, RIBS | OUT
Comment: Barcia crashed while practicing and hit his head and hurt his elbow and ribs.
Adam Cianciarulo – ULNAR NERVE | OUT
Comment: Cianciarulo hasn’t been having the season he was hoping for due to problems stemming from an issue with his ulnar nerve. He’s had surgery and is in the recovery process. He’s out for the summer.
Zach Osborne – BACK | OUT
Comment: Osborne is out for the season due to a back injury he re-aggravated at Thunder Valley.
Henry Miller - KNEE | OUT
Comment: Henry Miller is out for the season after having knee surgery to fix an old injury he aggravated at High Point.
Phil Nicoletti - KNEE | OUT
Comment: Nicoletti will miss the rest of the season following an ACL, medial meniscus, and lateral meniscus tear.
Fredrik Noren – HAND | OUT
Comment: Noren broke his hand before Washougal. He attempted to race anyway but it didn’t work out. He’s undergone surgery and is out for Unadilla.
Alex Ray – WRISTS | OUT
Comment: Ray is out following surgery on both of his wrists. In Ray’s own words, “getting sketchy all these years is starting to catch up” to him. Kyle Endriss will fill in for Ray.
Jeremy Smith – COLLARBONE | IN
Comment: Smith will return to racing at Unadilla following a broken collarbone.
250 CLASS
Joey Crown – HEAD | OUT
Comment: Crown will miss the summer due to a concussion suffered during supercross.
Derek Drake – HEART | OUT
Comment: Drake announced a rare heart condition in July that required surgery. He’s back on the bike and is looking forward to returning to form.
Seth Hammaker – UNKNOWN | IN
Comment: Hammaker will return to racing this weekend at Unadilla after not “feeling 100%” earlier in the season.
Cameron McAdoo – KNEE | OUT
Comment: McAdoo is out for the season following a knee injury suffered at Fox Raceway.
Max Miller – KNEE | OUT
Comment: Max Miller is focusing on getting healthy for 2022 following tearing his ACL and meniscus at RedBud.
Kevin Moranz – RIBS, LUNG, SCAPULA | OUT
Comment: Moranz is out with injuries to his ribs and scapula. He’s back on the bike and will be back for the final three.
Michael Mosiman – TBD | OUT
Comment: Mosiman will miss Unadilla with injury following a practice crash this week.
Colt Nichols – SHOULDER | OUT
Comment: Nichols had a hard crash at Washougal and hurt his shoulder. He’d hoped to be back for Unadilla but his shoulder isn’t ready just yet.
Jordon Smith – SHOULDER | OUT
Comment: Smith is out for the season after dislocating his shoulder in Arlington.
Jalek Swoll – BANGED UP | IN
Comment: Swoll took a visit to the Alpinestars Mobile Medical Unit after crashing hard in the first moto and missed the rest of the day’s action. He’s in for Unadilla.
Nate Thrasher – SHOULDER | OUT
Comment: Thrasher suffered a dislocated shoulder at Spring Creek. He’s had surgery and will miss the rest of the season.