The eighth round of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place this Saturday at Unadilla. Check out this report for an update on who’s in and who’s out.

450 CLASS

Jason Anderson – HAND | OUT

Comment: Anderson broke his hand during the week following the season opener. The team is unsure when he’ll return to racing.

Justin Barcia – HEAD, ELBOW, RIBS | OUT

Comment: Barcia crashed while practicing and hit his head and hurt his elbow and ribs.

Adam Cianciarulo – ULNAR NERVE | OUT

Comment: Cianciarulo hasn’t been having the season he was hoping for due to problems stemming from an issue with his ulnar nerve. He’s had surgery and is in the recovery process. He’s out for the summer.

Zach Osborne – BACK | OUT

Comment: Osborne is out for the season due to a back injury he re-aggravated at Thunder Valley.