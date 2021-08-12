Jason Weigandt has gone to Loretta's 20-straight times, and he has seen the game change. Yesterday's path from minicycle hero all the way to pro class domination has been interrupted by underdogs turning to number one, and unknowns turning into the biggest names. What has changed? Weigandt lays out some thoughts and observations here, and also throws in an interview with Levi Kitchen, the latest to emerge from among the pack to the front of it.

