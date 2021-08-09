The Ryan Dungey Foundation Announces Opportunity Awaits, Its First Fundraising Event

CHANHASSEN, Minnesota—Following its recent introduction, the Ryan Dungey Foundation, the new nonprofit organization established by the nine-time AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross Champion, announces plans for its first fundraising event. Opportunity Awaits, a ride day for everyone, will take place on Saturday, September 18, from Southern California’s Fox Raceway. Registration to get involved in this special event is now open.

“The motocross community, and two wheels in general, provided me with the life I enjoy today. Without the support of those who believed in my abilities I could have never achieved the success I had in my career,” explained Dungey. “It’s important for me to invest back into the industry that gave me so much, with the hope that we can get more kids on two wheels. Opportunity Awaits will provide an avenue to do just that, as we encourage any and everyone, especially kids who have never swung a leg over a bike, to come out and experience the joy of riding in a safe, controlled environment.”

Opportunity Awaits will be hosted with the support and partnership of several of the two-wheel industry’s most recognizable and influential brands — Fox Racing, KTM North America, Inc., Stacyc Stability Cycle, and Strider Bikes. For the newcomers and the youngest guests in attendance, both STACYC and Strider will provide access to their introductory balance bikes on tracks specifically designed for these innovative and groundbreaking products that have helped make the world of two wheels more accessible than ever before. Additionally, KTM will include a collection of its entry level motorcycle models geared towards the youth rider on a track fitting for their performance. Experienced riders and adults with their own motorcycles will have access to Fox Raceway’s main motocross track.

All attendees, regardless of ability, will have the chance to engage with Ryan, ride on the track alongside the famed No. 5, and take advantage of the presence from each event supporter, including the purchase of exclusive Ryan Dungey Foundation apparel from Fox Racing.

“Opportunity Awaits is the culmination of a shared passion amongst each and every one of us in the motocross and greater two-wheeled community,” added Dungey. “It serves as a unique way to celebrate the way riding makes us feel, while also providing an environment that allows us to share that passion with those who have yet to discover it. Hopefully it can help foster a new generation of riders and ensure our industry can continue to grow for years to come.”

Interested participants and contributors to Opportunity Awaits can register online.

REGISTER HERE!

Founded in July 2021, the Ryan Dungey Foundation is the culmination of Ryan’s years of dedication to charitable work and serves as the natural evolution of his commitment to philanthropy. Through his status as a world-class athlete Ryan remains focused on bettering the lives of others, with a particular emphasis on creating opportunities for the next generation of children. The beneficiaries of the Ryan Dungey Foundation are St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, a world renowned pediatric treatment and research facility focused on catastrophic diseases in children, and All Kids Bike, a national movement to place Kindergarten PE Learn-to-Ride programs into public schools, for free.

The efforts of the Ryan Dungey Foundation would not be possible without the support of its founding partners — Fox Racing, KTM North America, Inc., Kutzler Express, Inc., Next Level Sports, and Strider Sports International, Inc.