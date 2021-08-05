HURRICANE MILLS, Tennessee—After an exciting opening day, the action continued on Wednesday at the 40th running of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, as another 23 motos took to the track. By the conclusion of another full slate of racing that essentially lasted from sunup to sundown, all 36 classes had at least completed one moto to officially begin the journey to crown an AMA National Champion in each.

250 Pro Sport

The rising stars of 250 Pro Sport were back at it again on Wednesday with the second of three motos. A rare post-race penalization saw Bar X/Chaparral/ECSTAR/Suzuki Racing’s Preston Kilroy get awarded the victory, while Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing’s Levi Kitchen, the penalized rider, entered Moto 2 in search of minimizing the damage.

The second gate drop of the week saw AEO Powersports GasGas’ Austin Black put himself out front initially with the STACYC Holeshot, but it was Phoenix Racing Honda’s Hunter Yoder who assumed the early lead ahead of Monster Energy Kawasaki Team Green’s Jett Reynolds and Kitchen, while Kilroy found himself outside the top 10.

Yoder maintained his hold of the lead through the conclusion of the opening lap, but then came under fire from Reynolds, who had Kitchen right on his rear fender. As he looked for a way around, Reynolds tucked the front tire of his Kawasaki and went down. He remounted just outside the top 10. Back up front, Kitchen took advantage of his second-place positioning to challenge Yoder for the lead. The Honda rider made a slight bobble to stall his momentum, which allowed Kitchen to easily move into the lead and bring Monster Energy Kawasaki Team Green’s Chance Hymas along into second.

Kitchen continued to lead the way and started to put some distance on the field midway through the moto. That left Hymas and EBR Performance/bLU cRU Yamaha’s Kaeden Amerine to do battle for second. Amerine got the upper hand initially, but a persistent Hymas bided his time and fought back to reclaim the position.

Out front, Kitchen stayed clear of any drama and took his second checkered flag in as many days, this time clear of any penalties. Hymas followed in second, with Amerine third. Reynolds recovered from his early misfortune to finish fourth, while Kilroy salvaged fifth.

250 Pro Sport Moto 2 Results

After two motos, Kitchen holds the top spot in the overall running. Kilroy is second, followed by Reynolds in third. Hymas and AEO Powersports GasGas’ Austin Black round out the top five.

250 Pro Sport Overall Standings (Moto Scores)