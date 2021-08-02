KTM Introduces 2022 KTM 50 SX Factory Edition

HURRICANE MILLS, Tennessee—KTM North America, Inc. is excited to introduce the 2022 KTM 50 SX Factory Edition in conjunction with the 40th Annual AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch. Allowing junior riders to experience the full thrill of race-spec performance straight out of the crate, the KTM 50 SX Factory Edition comes equipped with a long list of premium components that emphasize its proximity to the championship-winning machines of KTM’s factory racing heroes.

The KTM 50 SX Factory Edition gives the perfect first taste of the performance, capabilities and possibilities that run through the entire KTM SX range. In its 2022 trim, the bike is based on the successful platform that was first introduced just a year ago. This is a bike formed by racers, manufactured by racers and ready for the future racing stars of tomorrow.