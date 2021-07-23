Jason Weigandt, Dean Wilson, and Kellen Brauer bring you the first look at the 2021 Washougal National and it's all brought to you by 6D Helmets. Coming into the second half of the season, and right before a lengthy break in the schedule, Washougal is the stage for the seventh round where Ken Roczen looks to rebound from last week's roller coaster, Dylan Ferrandis looks to keep the train moving, and Justin Cooper eyes holding onto his new points lead in the 250 class.