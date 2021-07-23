Results Archive
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes
Motocross
Southwick
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Justin Barcia
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
Australian MX
Gillman
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 2
Motocross
Spring Creek
450 Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Justin Cooper
MXGP of
The Netherlands
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Jed Beaton
  3. Kay De Wolf
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee
Motocross
Washougal
Sat Jul 24
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Sun Jul 25
Australian MX
Wodonga
Sun Jul 25
GNCC
Loretta Lynn's - eMTB Only
Sat Jul 31
MXGP of
Flanders
Sun Aug 1
Canadian MX
Deschambault
Sun Aug 1
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Mon Aug 2
Canadian MX
Deschambault 2
Mon Aug 2
First Look: Washougal National

July 23, 2021

Jason Weigandt, Dean Wilson, and Kellen Brauer bring you the first look at the 2021 Washougal National and it's all brought to you by 6D Helmets. Coming into the second half of the season, and right before a lengthy break in the schedule, Washougal is the stage for the seventh round where Ken Roczen looks to rebound from last week's roller coaster, Dylan Ferrandis looks to keep the train moving, and Justin Cooper eyes holding onto his new points lead in the 250 class.

September 2021 Issue Now Available
September 2021 Issue Now Available
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
The September 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now