Results Archive
Canadian MX
Walton 1
Articles
Motocross
RedBud
Articles
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
MXGP of
Italy
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Mattia Guadagnini
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Canadian MX
Walton 2
Articles
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes
Articles
Motocross
Southwick
Articles
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Australian MX
Gillman
Articles
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 2
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Jul 17
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
The Netherlands
Sun Jul 18
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee
Sun Jul 18
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Washougal
Sat Jul 24
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Sun Jul 25
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Wodonga
Sun Jul 25
Articles
Full Schedule

Watch: Southwick National Highlights

July 12, 2021 10:15am

Video highlights courtesy of American Motocross.

In the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship's return to The Wick 338 in Massachusetts, we were treated to great racing one again in both classes. In the 250 Class, Honda HRC's Hunter Lawrence claimed 1-1 moto finishes to earn the first Pro Motocross overall win of his career. Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Jo Shimoda (3-4) finished second to earn his first overall podium finish, and Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing's Justin Cooper's 6-2 gave him third overall ahead of Rockstar Energy Husqvarna's RJ Hampshire (2-6).

In the 450 Class, Dylan Ferrandis claimed another moto win and another overall win, as a 1-3 day extended his points lead over Honda HRC's Ken Roczen. Roczen finished 4-2 to edge out Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas Factory Racing's Justin Barcia (2-4) for second overall, as Barcia picked up his first overall podium of the season.

Check out the full highlights above and results below.

Motocross

Southwick - 250

July 10, 2021
The Wick 338
Southwick, MA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia Australia1 - 1 Honda CRF250R
2Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan Japan3 - 4 Kawasaki KX250F
3Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States United States6 - 2 Yamaha YZ250F
4R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States United States2 - 6 Husqvarna FC 250
5Colt Nichols Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK United States United States4 - 5 Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
Motocross

Southwick - 450

July 10, 2021
The Wick 338
Southwick, MA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France France1 - 3 Yamaha YZ450F
2Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany Germany4 - 2 Honda CRF450R
3Justin Barcia Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States United States2 - 4 GasGas MC 450F
4Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States United States8 - 1 Kawasaki KX450
5Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States United States6 - 5 KTM 450 SX-F
Full Results

Read Now
September 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The September 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now