Watch: Southwick National Highlights
Video highlights courtesy of American Motocross.
In the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship's return to The Wick 338 in Massachusetts, we were treated to great racing one again in both classes. In the 250 Class, Honda HRC's Hunter Lawrence claimed 1-1 moto finishes to earn the first Pro Motocross overall win of his career. Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Jo Shimoda (3-4) finished second to earn his first overall podium finish, and Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing's Justin Cooper's 6-2 gave him third overall ahead of Rockstar Energy Husqvarna's RJ Hampshire (2-6).
In the 450 Class, Dylan Ferrandis claimed another moto win and another overall win, as a 1-3 day extended his points lead over Honda HRC's Ken Roczen. Roczen finished 4-2 to edge out Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas Factory Racing's Justin Barcia (2-4) for second overall, as Barcia picked up his first overall podium of the season.
Southwick - 250July 10, 2021
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough Australia
|1 - 1
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka Japan
|3 - 4
|Kawasaki KX250F
|3
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States
|6 - 2
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL United States
|2 - 6
|Husqvarna FC 250
|5
|Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK United States
|4 - 5
|Yamaha YZ250F
Southwick - 450July 10, 2021
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon France
|1 - 3
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt Germany
|4 - 2
|Honda CRF450R
|3
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY United States
|2 - 4
|GasGas MC 450F
|4
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO United States
|8 - 1
|Kawasaki KX450
|5
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC United States
|6 - 5
|KTM 450 SX-F